Staying child-free has never seemed such a wise choice

I don’t have kids.

I never wanted any. That’s not to say that I don’t like small humans — but I’m not a great fan of them either. I reckon the reason behind my decision to remain child-free comes from my brother and sister. I was an only child until I was 15, when my parents insisted on bringing more lives into the previously quiet household. In this case, it involved the arrival of a twin brother and sister who completely turned my otherwise tranquil life upside down.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved them then and I love them now. But, man, I also learned just how awful it can be around kids. It wasn’t all bad, of course. In fact, all my memories are fond ones, but those memories also seem to involve an awful lot of baby poop and, as John Prine astutely pointed out in the classic Jesus: The Missing Years, baby poop is the worst kind.

Yet I became a dab hand at changing nappies. In fact, I could do the pair of them at the same time, although that often resulted in disaster. My nana used to remark that she once came down the stairs and spied on me changing the nappies without me realising. She looked on, intrigued at her grandkids, until I squealed: “Oh God, it’s all gone up my sleeves!”

So I’ve certainly done more than my fair share of messy bums and dirtier diapers. But it certainly cured me of any desire to ever have kids of my own. Being so closely involved in raising, feeding and cleaning the kids at such a young age — although my mother was only a year or two older when she had me — showed me the reality of children. It’s tough. It’s thankless.

Nope, it was always going to be the child-free life for me. I’ve never regretted the decision. But I have to say, these past few months have made me realise just how lucky I was to make that call.

We’re all singing the lockdown blues and the news that we are looking at another couple of months at least before we even begin to think about returning to normality has sent many of my friends, colleagues and neighbours into a tailspin of anxiety and despondency. I’m no different. But any time I start to indulge in self-pity, I remind myself of one thing — at least I don’t have any rug rats climbing the walls and going mad.

There are lots of people who deserve our sympathy, empathy and understanding throughout the lockdown. Obviously, the frontline health workers and those who still have to turn up for work and risk their lives are at the top of the list. But in some ways, I reckon it’s the parents who are suffering the most. The fact that the schools won’t be open any time soon must have come as a hammer blow to many of them. The original giddy excitement that kids and parents felt with the strange new world we had moved into has long since faded, and what must have initially felt like an extended summer break has now turned into more of a sentence.

Many of my friends who have kids now seem to be losing their marbles. One of my mates even disclosed that he really doesn’t like his offspring, to which I replied: “Do you think they like you?”

He has been trying to homeschool them for the last few months. Patience on both sides has worn thin. Tempers have begun to fray. He was just letting off steam but I could see where he was coming from.

He could laugh — kinda sorta — about the bizarre predicament he and his brood are going through. But I also have several friends who have autistic children and they’re not laughing at all. In fact, many of them are at their wits’ end.

This week’s news that a High Court action is being taken by the parents of children with special and additional needs to let them return to the classroom may be legally tricky, but from a humane point of view it makes perfect sense.

In the midst of a pandemic that has caused as much psychological damage as physical, I genuinely don’t know how anyone could cope with a confused and angry kid having a meltdown every day because the routine they rely on has been snatched from them.

I don’t know how that case will pan out, but I do know that my heart goes out to those parents who are struggling on a daily basis.

It takes a village to raise a child. That’s a lot more difficult when the village has shut down the schools.

As we have seen with depressing frequency since last March, nobody has the answers to how best to deal with the pandemic. Certainly, we all have opinions but I have found mine changing on a weekly basis — from initially being a lockdown sceptic to now calling for the border to be closed and the ports to be largely shut down is one hell of a change of opinion. But that’s what many of us are going through — as more information emerges we have an obligation to modify our opinions.

So I can obviously sympathise with teachers who are scared to go back to work, but we are in danger of creating a generation of lost children, who have no structure and no routine. And, as we all know, kids need both of those things.

The politicians continue to dither and prevaricate because they’re floundering as much as the rest of us.

But that will come as precisely zero consolation to the stressed, and depressed, parents.

As we remember the Holocaust, it’s time to stop calling our opponents Nazis

Last Wednesday was Holocaust Memorial Day, when the world remembers the greatest crime ever committed in human history. Even those of us who know Holocaust survivors will have been shocked and sickened by some of the testimonies we have seen this week.

Honestly, just when you think you have some sort of emotional handle on those unspeakable events, somebody will pop up on a documentary and deliver another harrowing tale that will leave you on your knees.

‘Never forget’ is the usual cry. But it seems that while some have indeed forgotten, others actively minimise the events in Europe.

In many ways, Holocaust minimisation is far worse than Holocaust denial. The deniers tend to be either idiots or evil cranks and you immediately know you should treat them with the contempt they deserve. But minimising the Holocaust is a far more insidious notion — it accepts the events happened, but it tries to insinuate that it wasn’t really that bad.

If the commemorations of this week have taught us one thing, then surely the lesson must be this: stop calling Trump Hitler and stop calling your political opponents Nazis. The way ‘Hitler’, ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist’ are so freely bandied about these days only serves to minimise and relativise the pure evil of that man and those movements.

It’s not only historically illiterate but it demeans the atrocities and insults the people who endured the Shoah.

Remember that the next time someone calls the Israelis ‘Nazis’ and equates the conflict between them and the Palestinians as another Holocaust.

It’s not and it’s grotesque to suggest otherwise.