Staying child-free has never seemed such a wise choice

Ian O'Doherty

The novelty has worn off: The fact that schools won&rsquo;t be open any time soon must have come as a hammer blow to many parents Expand

The novelty has worn off: The fact that schools won’t be open any time soon must have come as a hammer blow to many parents

I don’t have kids.

I never wanted any. That’s not to say that I don’t like small humans — but I’m not a great fan of them either. I reckon the reason behind my decision to remain child-free comes from my brother and sister. I was an only child until I was 15, when my parents insisted on bringing more lives into the previously quiet household. In this case, it involved the arrival of a twin brother and sister who completely turned my otherwise tranquil life upside down.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved them then and I love them now. But, man, I also learned just how awful it can be around kids. It wasn’t all bad, of course. In fact, all my memories are fond ones, but those memories also seem to involve an awful lot of baby poop and, as John Prine astutely pointed out in the classic Jesus: The Missing Years, baby poop is the worst kind.

