Staycationing is glamorous once again - but the reality isn't always very sunny

Patricia Casey

Out of sight: The sun-kissed beaches of the continent may not yet be available to us, so we'll have to make the most of Ireland. PHOTO: DMITRY BERKUT

Out of sight: The sun-kissed beaches of the continent may not yet be available to us, so we’ll have to make the most of Ireland. PHOTO: DMITRY BERKUT

The current enthusiasm for staycations is like a trip down memory lane, to simpler times. Except that they weren't called staycations then, just holidays. Farmers and others living in rural Ireland seldom went away.

The holidays consisted of day trips or, as we called them, "drives" here and there - to the beach, to the relations in the city or the country, to a local historical site and so on. The wealthier people like doctors, accountants, and lawyers went to their summer homes. Those in Cork would have had properties in West Cork, or nearer the city in Myrtleville. Dubliners went to Wexford or Connemara and Galwegians were attracted to Clare and ­Donegal. Few had holiday homes abroad.

Then travel abroad opened up and the lure of Europe was especially strong for a nation living in a cloud-covered country and drenched to the skin for most of the year. Initially these holidays were for single people, but with the cost of flights dropping they also became accessible to families. For several decades, from the 1980s onwards, sun holidays and cultural trips to cities were availed of by tens of thousands of us, several times each year. All age groups and pockets were catered for. The good times were rolling.