Stark Christmas message from the CMO is a far cry from official Government advice

The Department of Health sent out an embargoed Christmas message from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to newsrooms on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

The letter from Dr Holohan was very clear: “Do not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households” and “avoid crowded places including retail environments”.

It was to be published in the St Stephen’s Day newspapers and run on radio and TV news bulletins throughout the day – just when people might be escaping the house to go to the pub to see friends, or heading into town for sales shopping.

But his advice is in stark contrast to the official Government restrictions, which state: “Visits to private homes should be kept to a maximum of three other households (that is, four households in total).”

Specifically, the Government advice references St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Eve: “It is recognised there are specific days and dates (25, 26 and 31 December) in the calendar which are important social and cultural occasions where families will likely choose to come together in larger household numbers.”

This is the Government’s attempt at almost giving a pass to those who may come together from more than four households during those days – but it is nowhere near Dr Holohan’s advice of not mixing with other households at all. Official Government restrictions also say nothing about crowded shops and Christmas sales.

But now, Dr Holohan is very clear: for those who have not yet received their booster jab, they should avoid “risky environments” and keep “contacts as low as possible”.

His advice on a household mixing ban is almost lockdown-esque and reminiscent of the restrictions before vaccines, after which vaccinated people were allowed to mix indoors as part of the ‘vaccine bonus’.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was very clear earlier in the week when he said there would be no more restrictions before Christmas. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, in an attempt to give people clarity, said the current restrictions will be in place until January 30.

It is not the first time that Dr Holohan has come out after the official government decision and made statements which are in stark contrast to the actual restrictions.

Last month the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) told Government that children under 12 should avoid communions, nativity plays and “comparable indoor seasonal events” for the next two weeks. However, the Cabinet decided instead to leave it up to parents and advised a reduction in social contacts for children – a play date or a panto a week, but not both – rather than a complete cut-off.

This was a departure from Nphet advice, which prompted Dr Holohan to put out a statement hours after the Cabinet decision, saying that indoor birthday parties, play dates and “seasonal events” should be “avoided” for two weeks.

While ministers have been pushed many times to state that ‘Nphet advises the Government and then Government makes the decisions’, it is difficult for the public to know what to do with Dr Holohan’s advice – except see that it completely contradicts Government advice.