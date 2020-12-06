Stanley knifed for saying the quiet part out too loud

I happened to see the tweet that caused such consternation around the time that Brian Stanley TD put it out so I can report my true reaction, in the moment, unaffected by all the black comedy that ensued.

My true reaction was... not much, really.

A prominent Sinn Féin politician was endorsing the IRA, linking the Narrow Water atrocity of 1979 to the Kilmichael ambush 100 years ago, extrapolating from this the message that the Brits were slow to learn the cost of "occupying Ireland".

No surprises there then.

I mean, if a member of the 'republican family' is tweeting on these matters, you'll hardly expect him to be revising his analysis at this stage. You might even appreciate the fact that he is willing to publicly state this kind of garbage, the stuff on which his belief system is founded.

Otherwise, any consternation on my part last weekend was reserved for Liverpool's injury crisis and the VAR controversies that are afflicting the grand old soccer club.

Given the gravity of all that, you'll understand that I would not entirely be consumed by a Sinn Féin member declaring his support for the IRA.

A Sinn Féin member declaring his opposition to the IRA - I'll be all over that one, for sure. But since Sinn Féin and the IRA are roughly the same thing, for one side of that family to be supporting the other side merely confirms everything we already know about them.

Well, most of us know it anyway. I mean, there may be a few innocents who believe that Sinn Féin is all about housing and health - but anyone who's been paying attention for about 100 years or so knows better.

Indeed, all of those who were denouncing Brian Stanley for stating his position are perfectly well aware that he was expressing the point of view of every member of Sinn Féin on these matters.

It is just not possible that you'd go to the trouble of joining Sinn Féin if you didn't believe certain things to be self-evident, such as the idea that the Provos were only continuing what was started by the 'old' IRA and that was basically a good thing.

I mean, you might enjoy the bit of health and the housing but you can get that stuff anywhere.

Only with Sinn Féin can you get it as a kind of a side salad to the main course, the traditional fare which has sustained the various iterations of the IRA down all the days.

Moreover, the other remarks made some time back by Mr Stanley, which were characterised by Simon Harris as racist and homophobic, may be seen as part of a continuum of eejitry that invariably emerges from that original source of nationalism.

As regards the 'Kilmichael' tweet, for someone to 'reveal' something that is widely known is not in itself a scandal - it only gets scandalous when it is followed by a significant section of the body politic joining with one voice to pretend that this has come as a terrible shock to them.

When those parts of the body politic voicing their distaste for Mr Stanley's tweet include other leading figures in Sinn Féin then they are opening up a world of bullshit that is truly daunting in its dimensions.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald described it as "inappropriate and insensitive", a one-off mistake "that will not be repeated".

But it wasn't a mistake - tweeting it may have been a mistake, but the substance of the tweet is a reasonably accurate statement of the position of Sinn Féin members on what they used to call the "physical force tradition".

Nor is it a "one-off" -indeed these proverbial yelps of "up the 'RA'" keep emerging almost uncontrollably from members of the republican movement.

As we are seeing in several other countries, nationalism in its raw, untreated state is powerful stuff and it will eventually seep out like so much toxic sludge.

So it wasn't a mistake, as such, and it wasn't a one-off, and if it were inappropriate and insensitive then the whole project of Sinn Féin is inappropriate and insensitive.

Otherwise Mary Lou McDonald was saying what she had to say; indeed all parties to this debacle were saying what they had to say, given the... accommodation... that has been reached in Irish public life in general whereby Sinn Féin will be regarded as a normal political party.

The Ceann Comhairle may have been "personally appalled and profoundly dismayed" by Brian Stanley's statement - others would just be appalled and dismayed that the accommodation has been disturbed.

I certainly do not exclude the media from this, the interviewers who are so sorry to be annoying Sinn Féin leaders about this bloody IRA stuff but sure we have to do it, so let's get it over with...

No, Brian Stanley almost alone in this was being true to himself; he just forgot the ancient republican line that has now become part of the official line of this Republic.

Whatever you say, say nothing.

Orban forced to wade into an orgy of nationalist hypocrisy

It's been a tough week for the Hungarian nationalists, with the "strongman" Viktor Orban having to condemn the MEP József Szájer's attendance at a gay orgy in Brussels - nothing wrong with that, sez you, unless you happen to be the same József Szájer who personally rewrote the Hungarian constitution to include anti-LBGT measures.

One was reminded of the words of Christopher Hitchens: "Whenever I hear some bigmouth in Washington or the Christian heartland banging on about the evils of sodomy or whatever, I mentally enter his name in my notebook and contentedly set my watch. Sooner rather than later he will be discovered down on his weary and well-worn old knees in some dreary motel or latrine, with an expired Visa card, having tried to pay well over the odds..."

You get the picture. And so did Viktor Orban, who decided that Szájer, finding himself on the wrong end of his own constitution, "has no place in the values of our political family".

Harsh, you'd have to say.

But for the rest of us, it's just one bit of good news after the other, as another sinister nationalist outfit takes a hit - the hammering of Trump would have been felt keenly by the likes of Orban, who has ranted against "liberal imperialism".

Hungary and Poland have accused 'woke' western Europe of using the power of the EU to impose that liberal imperialism - seems they imposed it so well on József Szájer that he ended up fleeing along the gutter with drugs in his backpack from a lockdown sex party at which police found 25 masked and naked men.

How 'woke' is that?

*******

I'll tell you something that actually surprised me last week, as distinct from just reminding me that I must declare myself surprised. That would be John Banville speaking at the Hay Festival about how he despises this "woke movement", and how much harder it would be for him to win the Booker Prize as a straight white male.

It does not surprise me in the least to hear a Viktor Orban using the 'woke' word. Nor would I pass any remarks on some minor-league Tory MP writing a horrible article in the Daily Express about the badness of modern culture, in which he duly condemns the 'woke movement' - you know that he knows no better.

But John Banville, that giant of literary fiction. John Banville, with his beautiful mind, should not be putting himself there with the likes of that notional Tory MP and Piers Morgan and the 'PC gone mad' brigade.

Indeed it's as strange to hear such a bum note from a brilliant artist as it would be to hear brilliant stuff from the likes of Katie Hopkins - I could hardly be more surprised if I learned that Hopkins' next contribution will be an essay on Marcel Proust. Written in French.

John, you're better than that, mate.