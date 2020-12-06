| -0.3°C Dublin

Stanley knifed for saying the quiet part out too loud

Declan Lynch

I happened to see the tweet that caused such consternation around the time that Brian Stanley TD put it out so I can report my true reaction, in the moment, unaffected by all the black comedy that ensued.

My true reaction was... not much, really.

A prominent Sinn Féin politician was endorsing the IRA, linking the Narrow Water atrocity of 1979 to the Kilmichael ambush 100 years ago, extrapolating from this the message that the Brits were slow to learn the cost of "occupying Ireland".

