Squid Game: should kids as young as 11 be watching this gorefest with ghoulish abandon?

Why parents are worrying about the violent Korean drama

Keeping watch: The guards in Squid Game Expand
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game Expand

Paul Whitington

From Seoul to Paris, Cape Town to Kent, worried parents are muttering darkly about Squid Game. Since debuting on Netflix on September 17, the Korean thriller series has taken the world by storm, topping the streamer’s charts in 90 countries (including Ireland), and proving particularly popular among teens and even pre-teens.

Its success has been all the more spectacular when you consider that it boasts no internationally recognisable stars, is in Korean, and has subtitles, to which all teenagers are supposedly allergic. Not any more they’re not, because Squid Game has become a word-of-mouth global sensation, memed to death and the inspiration for numerous online games.

Not just online, for the high-risk game its protagonists play has, we are told, leaked in diluted form into the playground. In England, where kids as young as nine have been caught watching the graphically violent show on TikTok, schoolchildren have started asking their teachers if they can hold similar competitions. On October 2, when a pop-up Squid Game store was opened in Paris, a brawl erupted among teenagers waiting outside the shop.

