Squid Game: should kids as young as 11 be watching this gorefest with ghoulish abandon?

From Seoul to Paris, Cape Town to Kent, worried parents are muttering darkly about Squid Game. Since debuting on Netflix on September 17, the Korean thriller series has taken the world by storm, topping the streamer’s charts in 90 countries (including Ireland), and proving particularly popular among teens and even pre-teens.

Its success has been all the more spectacular when you consider that it boasts no internationally recognisable stars, is in Korean, and has subtitles, to which all teenagers are supposedly allergic. Not any more they’re not, because Squid Game has become a word-of-mouth global sensation, memed to death and the inspiration for numerous online games.

Not just online, for the high-risk game its protagonists play has, we are told, leaked in diluted form into the playground. In England, where kids as young as nine have been caught watching the graphically violent show on TikTok, schoolchildren have started asking their teachers if they can hold similar competitions. On October 2, when a pop-up Squid Game store was opened in Paris, a brawl erupted among teenagers waiting outside the shop.

Down with this type of stuff, one might be tempted to say: but first of all, it might be worth finding out what it’s all about.

It is a kind of X-rated version of The Hunger Games, set in the near future in a possibly totalitarian South Korea, where social iniquity has spiralled out of control.

A small group of protagonists, whose lives have been blighted in various ways by the burden of unpayable debt, are approached by a slickly dressed man who offers them the chance to end their troubles by winning big in a special series of games.

When they agree, and enter specially provided chauffeured cars, they’re sedated and taken to a secret location (an island, we later discover), where they sleep in stacked bunks while cameras watch their every move.

The games they play are versions of playground favourites like tug of war, and red light, green light, but with a sinister twist — failure means instant death.

They discover what they’ve let themselves in for during the opening game, in which 456 players are reduced to 201 by a giant doll that opens fire on anything that moves. And that’s just the start of a grim parade of grisly competitions in which the dwindling contestants are killed off in ever more unpleasant ways.

There is, however, an incentive, namely money. The prize fund, augmented by each death, accumulates in a giant perspex piggy bank suspended above their sorry heads, and will eventually reach the giddy heights of 45.6 billion Won (more than €30m). Problem is, there can only be one winner.

Society’s detritus

Squid Game is not brainless, and fans have pointed to its underlying critique of laissez-faire capitalism. The contestants, in the main, are society’s detritus, illegal immigrants, paupers, gambling addicts and substance abusers who’ve fallen through the cracks.

After the carnage of that first appalling round, the contestants take a vote and decide to leave the game, but most of them soon return. “It’s a worse hell out here,” one of them says, but is it? I’d rather be poor than shot at.

The theme of iniquity and a perceived lack of social justice is a poular theme in South Korea, as evidenced by the success of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite. (People are presumably happier over the border in North Korea, where everyone is equally poor.)

But Squid Game has more in common with Korean films of the mid-2000s, like Oldboy and 3-Iron, which mixed dark humour and graphic violence to devastating effect.

Squid Game’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a film director himself, and first had the idea for his series more than a decade ago, when trashy TV reality shows and Japanese survival manga like Battle Royale inspired his concept of a competition that reflected the grim struggles of the underclass. It would, he said, be “a story about losers”.

But Squid Game’s class politics seem contrived, and skin deep. The opening episode, in which many of the main characters are established, is an exercise in poverty porn, as we watch gambling addict Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) steal his sick mother’s money, back horses instead of buying his daughter a birthday present, and get assaulted by loan sharks in a public toilet.

The coming violence will be bought by appealing to one’s sense of social justice: Seong’s mother has diabetes and he can’t afford the hospital fees, a female pickpocket he encounters is a North Korean illegal with a little brother in an orphanage, and a Pakistani contestant is being used as slave labour by his unscrupulous employer.

They all have hard luck tales intended to justify the subsequent viciousness, but their stories are told with manipulative melodramatic flourishes, almost as though Charles Dickens had written a particularly grungy episode of EastEnders.

The violence is ramped up in increments, beginning with a paper game the suave recruiter plays with Seong. “I have no money,” Seong says. “That’s okay,” says the Squid Game scout, “you can play with your body.” What does this mean? Every time Seong loses (and he loses a lot), he’s slapped hard across the face.

If Squid Game seems contrived at times, it’s remarkably addictive. A couple of episodes in and you’re hooked, by the look of the damn thing as much as anything else. The contestants battle in huge sets that look like giant children’s games. The guards wear natty pinkish-red hazmat suits and opaque masks bearing stylish symbols (circles, squares, triangles) denoting their rank.

In shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, viral memes were the unintended consequence of clever costume and set designs, but in Squid Game you feel like those outfits constitute meme-aforethought. And the show’s potential in gaming terms is clearly no accident.

So what are parents so worried about? The violence, mainly, which intensifies exponentially through the series, while a furnace beneath the primal-coloured arena works overtime burning the bodies of the fallen.

Kids as young as 11 and 12 appear to be tucking into this gorefest with ghoulish abandon, which might encourage one to say to concerned parents — be parents.

At the start of each episode, Netflix run a panel stating that the show is rated 15, and includes “sex, suicide, sexual threat, language, violence, injury detail”. Maybe that advice ought to be taken seriously, though stopping your 12-year-old from watching a show that’s freely available on Netflix might not be a simple matter.

Parents have been having these vaporous attacks about their children’s enthusiasms since the dawn of time. When I was a kid in the 1970s, everyone fretted about the kung-fu mania, and worried that we’d all beat each other half to death with nunchuks. Somehow, though, we managed to survive.

The Squid Game craze will pass, as quickly as it arrived. Given the show’s success, a second season seems inevitable, but that might take Hwang several years to perfect, by which time his show may well have lost its prime spot in the cultural zeitgeist.

Meanwhile, expect a glut of scary Squid Game costumes among older kids this Halloween, particularly that natty mask and cape the show’s Svengali, the Front Man, wears. But Squid Game’s popularity is unlikely to result in mass juvenile casualties.

Most kids have more sense than to risk serious injury for financial gain, though I can see that slapping game catching on.