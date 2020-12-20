| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spy master le Carré was truly terrible in the best possible way

Declan Lynch

Cartoonist: Jim Cogan Expand

Close

Cartoonist: Jim Cogan

Cartoonist: Jim Cogan

Cartoonist: Jim Cogan

My own copy of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is an ancient hardback that I got in some second-hand market for half-nothing. It's a 1964 edition of a book originally published in 1963, but even within its first year it was on its 20th 'impression'.

A note from the publisher Victor Gollancz declares: "This is, in our view, a novel of the first order - a terrible novel, of great actuality and high political import. It is also immensely thrilling."

A terrible novel - John le Carré died last week, yet he came to prominence at a time when a "terrible" novel could be a brilliant one. And he stayed prominent because brilliance is always modern, always new.

Privacy