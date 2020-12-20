Spy master le Carré was truly terrible in the best possible way

My own copy of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold is an ancient hardback that I got in some second-hand market for half-nothing. It's a 1964 edition of a book originally published in 1963, but even within its first year it was on its 20th 'impression'.

A note from the publisher Victor Gollancz declares: "This is, in our view, a novel of the first order - a terrible novel, of great actuality and high political import. It is also immensely thrilling."

A terrible novel - John le Carré died last week, yet he came to prominence at a time when a "terrible" novel could be a brilliant one. And he stayed prominent because brilliance is always modern, always new.

There was never anything 'nostalgic' about the TV and film adaptations of his books, much though some of us would always pine for the days of spies walking in the woods in the snow at some pivotal moment during the Cold War, exchanging vital information in a world-weary yet urbane fashion.

Indeed, recently I happened to be watching the movie version of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold - the one partly shot in Dublin, starring Richard Burton and Claire Bloom - and apart from the scenes of Smithfield looking like the bleakest parts of old Berlin, it really didn't feel like some trip down memory lane.

With its monochrome shades and what JB Priestley called "an atmosphere of chilly hell", it felt more like some arty 'European' film than an old-school English spy story.

Sure enough, when they asked him about Brexit, le Carré described it as "without doubt the greatest catastrophe and the greatest idiocy that Britain has perpetrated since the invasion of Suez".

His England had never been some happy land, free from the grey men of 'Europe' - but then the same could be said about his France and his Germany, his East and his West.

The fact that they were asking him about Brexit is interesting in itself. They tend not to bother asking the writers on the Booker Prize shortlist about such matters, they will go instead to the writer of books of "great actuality and high political import".

Le Carré never won the Booker, and his obvious greatness is one of the many things which again call into question the hierarchy of literature, in which certain kinds of otherwise excellent writing can somehow be regarded as vaguely inferior to what is called "literary fiction".

Yes, even in this time of great catastrophe and idiocy, many of the supposedly superior writers have stayed behind the walls of universities, their critiques of the near collapse of western democracy being largely confined to the correction of student essays - were activist writers such as Norman Mailer or James Baldwin even in the same line of work?

It was good journalism that Trump feared, he wasn't going after the writers of literary fiction - even to suggest it is to make some kind of a sad joke about both parties.

He wasn't denouncing them as "enemies of the people" - indeed some of the strongest voices against Trump were those of 'popular' novelists such as Stephen King and Don Winslow, while the unpopular ones mostly sat this one out.

What is most peculiar about the exclusion of le Carré from the highest place in that pantheon, is that he was so uncompromising in his seriousness.

He never for a moment pandered to the reader, his books were really quite difficult in the sense that you would usually reach a point at which you honestly hadn't a clue what was supposed to be happening.

But then the characters themselves didn't know what was supposed to be happening either, so you accepted this as part of the deal, you stayed with it - you trusted the author, but it was more that the author trusted you.

It was flattering, that he would lead you into this world of deception and corruption and betrayal; believing that you would find your way through it somehow.

Indeed there has probably never been a writer who sold so many books, with so little regard for the comforting certainties - not only was there no sentimentality, if there was such a thing as the polar opposite of sentimentality that is where le Carré was going.

Happy endings? You must be joking, mate.

He brought us deep into the fog of the 20th century, as surely as a Beckett or a Camus. Yet he achieved the miracle of selling millions without ever making it too easy for the reader.

Perhaps if he had sold very little he might indeed have won the Booker Prize, won it a few times even.

But that stuff really didn't matter to le Carré, he stayed "terrible" in a good way, he never took a step back from the "great actuality and high political import" which was observed early doors by Victor Gollancz.

Ideally the leading novelists would be among the first people to be asked what they think about Brexit, not the last.

That they are not is terrible, in a bad way.