Spread of false claims masks real concerns

Ali Bracken

Government faces a tough battle to stop circulation of conspiracy theories by the anti-vax movement

'As Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in the UK and Northern Ireland last week, the celebrations were tempered by those expressing reservations.' (stock photo)

Last Monday morning, a glowing billboard in Blanchardstown made a series of startling claims to passing motorists and pedestrians: "masks spread disease" and "no forced vaccine" were among the illuminated messages displayed on the roadside sign in the west Dublin suburb. "What the hell?" was the reaction from one person on foot who took a video of the signage, which later went viral.

As Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in the UK and Northern Ireland last week, the celebrations were tempered by those expressing reservations.

Asking questions about the safety of vaccines is expected and encouraged in any democratic society, but conspiracy theories and misinformation aimed at convincing people of false dangers is a problem, according to two leading Irish experts.

