Spread of false claims masks real concerns

Last Monday morning, a glowing billboard in Blanchardstown made a series of startling claims to passing motorists and pedestrians: "masks spread disease" and "no forced vaccine" were among the illuminated messages displayed on the roadside sign in the west Dublin suburb. "What the hell?" was the reaction from one person on foot who took a video of the signage, which later went viral.

As Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out in the UK and Northern Ireland last week, the celebrations were tempered by those expressing reservations.

Asking questions about the safety of vaccines is expected and encouraged in any democratic society, but conspiracy theories and misinformation aimed at convincing people of false dangers is a problem, according to two leading Irish experts.

The most outlandish myth circulating is that the vaccines contain a microchip so the Government can track you.

Another falsehood, that the vaccine will be mandatory, is perhaps more believable, and has also gained traction online.

Dr Gavan Titley, associate professor in media studies at Maynooth University, said many people have genuine concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine. Some cite "mishaps and problems" with previous vaccination programmes.

MISINFORMATION: Anti-mask protesters with an LCD screen across the road from the Department of Health in Dublin

MISINFORMATION: Anti-mask protesters with an LCD screen across the road from the Department of Health in Dublin

"Vaccines ask people to have a lot of faith in institutions. There are lots of reasons people don't have that right now," he said. "Covid-19 has been so unsettling, it's had a big impact on people's lives. When there's been a collective trauma that disturbs people's lives, conspiracy theories can be a coping mechanism.

"So a person with genuine concerns can encounter conspiracy theories online and accept it as fact. It started with the 'plandemic' conspiracy theory and right now it's all anti-vax misinformation."

Violent protests

At the outset of Covid-19, factions of the extreme far-right movement in Ireland became involved in a number of anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests. Some of the demonstrations turned violent and specialist gardaí continue to monitor some individuals.

CRITICAL: 'Freedom of choice should be respected,' says Irish Freedom Party president Hermann Kelly. Photo: Frank McGrath

CRITICAL: 'Freedom of choice should be respected,' says Irish Freedom Party president Hermann Kelly. Photo: Frank McGrath

Security sources said an anti-lockdown protest last summer organised by Health Freedom Ireland (HFI) was "hijacked" by "far-right elements carrying weapons, intent on causing trouble". Many of these individuals are now vocal anti-vaccination advocates, sources say.

Another expert, at DCU's Institute for Future Media, Dr Eileen Culloty, is researching false beliefs and the sharing of disinformation.

She said some of the most vocal Irish anti-vaccination groups were established long before the pandemic.

"During Covid-19, new groups and individuals emerged spreading false claims about the virus and the need for lockdown measures and vaccines," she said.

"It's paradoxical, of course, that those who are most vocal in their opposition to lockdown measures are also opposing the vaccines that will help bring an end to lockdowns.

"Vaccine misinformation is a problem because even a small effect on people's willingness to vaccinate can have a big social impact. There are lots of different factors at play in vaccine hesitancy. Online misinformation is part of it, but not the whole story. After all, concerns about vaccines pre-date the internet.

"That's important to remember because it puts the focus on addressing people's genuine concerns or confusion about safety and testing, rather than assuming the problem would go away if anti-vaccine claims were less visible online."

In recent weeks, there has been a resurgence in protests opposing lockdown and questioning vaccines. Contacted last week, HFI said it was not involved in any of the recent anti-vax demonstrations.

"Just to clarify, HFI are not opposed to Covid-19 vaccines. We have valid concerns about Covid-19 vaccination being presented as the only way to end this Covid-19 health crisis.

"There is not enough information about these vaccines in the public domain for anybody to give fully informed consent. We question whether mass Covid-19 vaccination is justified," a spokeswoman told the Sunday Independent.

"Health Freedom Ireland are working with a group of doctors here in Ireland who share our concern about Covid-19 vaccination."

A fortnight ago, the Irish Freedom Party organised an anti-lockdown rally outside Custom House Quay, which it says was attended by up to 1,000 people.

The Irish Freedom Party is chaired by UCD medical professor Dolores Cahill. She addressed an anti-mask protest in London in August, where she led chants of "stop the testing" and "no more masks", leading to calls for her resignation from UCD.

Speaking to this newspaper last week, Irish Freedom Party president Hermann Kelly was highly critical of the Government's and Nphet's response to Covid-19.

"We are pro vaccines that are safe, tested and voluntary and opposed to vaccines which are unsafe, untested and mandatory," he said.

"We are opposed on a point of principle to the Government mandating the population to take a drug without their informed consent.

"Ultimately, this is a rushed vaccine with no long-term study into possible side-effects. Some people are understandably concerned about that. Freedom of choice should be respected."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said persuading people on the merits of a Covid-19 vaccine would be more effective than trying to make it compulsory. The Government is set to roll out a campaign here encouraging the public to get the new jab.

False claims

Last week, Facebook agreed to start removing false claims about Covid-19 vaccines to prevent "imminent physical harm". The social media giant says it is accelerating its plans to ban misleading and false information on its platforms, those which have "already been debunked by public health experts".

Among them are falsehoods about vaccine ingredients, safety, effectiveness and side-effects. Also banned will be the long-running false claim that coronavirus vaccines will contain a microchip to control or monitor patients.

Since January, Facebook has been removing content about the pandemic, such as false cures and treatments or claims that the disease doesn't exist at all. In October, it banned advertisements that discouraged people from taking vaccines.

Seeds of doubt

But have the seeds of doubt over the safety of Covid-19 vaccines already been sown?

"An international anti-vaccine movement has been active on social media for many years," Dr Culloty explained.

"This movement responded quickly to the pandemic and began setting the foundations for opposition to any Covid-19 vaccine.

"The effect of what Facebook plans to do remains to be seen," he said. "There are lots of new platforms online with no censorship, such as Parler. First these groups were anti-lockdown, then anti-mask and now anti- vaccine.

"They are scavengers in that sense, picking over the bones of issues to see what they can use. Their message is, 'they are taking away your freedom'. We all know someone who has fallen down the rabbit hole with Covid-19 and anti- vax conspiracies."

So where is the Government in all this? How does it protect the general public from falsehoods masquerading as facts?

The Department of Health has said it is aware of anti-vaccine misinformation being spread online.

A spokeswoman said tackling the problem is a priority as part of its Covid-19 vaccination roll-out strategy, and social media platforms are part of the challenge.

"Covid-19 is the first pandemic in history in which technology and social media are being used on a massive scale to keep people safe, informed, productive and connected," she said.

"However, the WHO have also spoken about the 'infodemic' happening in tandem with the pandemic, where social media and digital technology have enabled widespread misinformation to gain significant traction.

"The high-level task force on Covid-19 vaccination will deliver its overall strategy and implementation plan to the Health Minister for consideration of Government shortly.

"Vaccine communication and combating vaccine misinformation is a key priority of the task force."