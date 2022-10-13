Sporting victories can inspire our children to be active, but the nation’s obesity problem requires tougher measures

That glorious performance from the Girls in Green on Tuesday will surely inspire more girls to take up sport and stick with it.

It feels obvious to point out that exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, but with girls more likely to drop out of sports when they hit their teens and with Growing up in Ireland studies showing they are more likely to be overweight than boys, Ireland’s Women’s World Cup qualification can only have a positive impact.

While exercise is important, what you eat plays a bigger role in maintaining a healthy weight, but with today’s food environment it feels like the odds are stacked against our children. This year it felt like scary Halloween treats were lurking in supermarkets extra early. I’ve nothing against a treat or two, but why so many and marketed so early?

Last week I dashed into the supermarket for dinner at 5pm, and after an intense bout of pester power, my six-year-old had me buy a bag of Halloween jellies placed near the till to share as “a treat”.

I was wrecked so I said “OK, just this once”, but this happens all the time now. After rugby training the “treat bags” are sold in the clubhouse that “everyone else” gets, at playdates – even after their extracurricular activities they often arrive home with jellies.

As my kids get older and can disappear into shopping centres with friends on their own I’m getting increasingly uncomfortable about how readily junk food is available.

The other day I confiscated a Monster energy drink after finding one in my 14-year-old’s bag. He said it was mango flavour, so it was basically healthy and would help him concentrate.

These energy drinks are terrible for children. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland website is an excellent source of healthy eating information with a section on energy drinks that lets you put in the brand to see the sugar content.

The Safe Food calculation showed this beverage had the caffeine of two espressos and 14 teaspoons of sugar and was unsuitable for under 16s – so how come he has been buying them since he was nine? The World Health Organisation (WHO) said recently adults should only be getting six teaspoons of sugar a day. This can had more than twice that.

Looking at this brand’s hashtags on TikTok, these drinks are being marketed heavily to kids. This feels very wrong when research shows a growing problem with obesity.

Last week a HSE conference was told of a 5pc jump in obesity and weight problems in children in the UK after the pandemic – and similar findings are expected here when the data emerge.

In May, the WHO released its first report on obesity for 15 years and, unlike Tuesday night, Ireland was not winning.

The WHO said obesity was causing 1.2 million deaths a year in Europe with overweight and obesity rates jumping by 21pc between 2006 and 2016 alone. People have not changed, it’s the food system and food environment that has changed.

Ireland ranked ninth of 53 European countries for obesity in adults; and Irish 10- to 19-year-olds came in tenth. But treats are a nice part of childhood, why make a big issue?

Well, being overweight or obese is the fourth most common risk factor for non-infectious disease, after high blood pressure, diet and tobacco, according to that report, and the leading risk factor for disability.

We know getting kids into good diet habits can help prevent long-term health conditions such as diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and even, in some cases, cancer.

So, while some treats are fine, the problem is many of our children are not getting a balance. They can learn about healthy eating in school, but afterwards in the local shop the temptations are too strong.

In Ireland the Government has been worried about this issue for some time, with its comprehensive Obesity Policy and Action Plan (OPAP) covering ten years to 2025.

A central plank of this plan is making the food on supermarket shelves healthier.

The Food Reformulation Task Force sits within the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), and CEO Dr Pamela Byrne told me a roadmap for 2025 was recently agreed by the Government which seeks to improve the Irish diet, with targets for a reduction of 10pc in salt and saturated fat, and sugar and calories by 20pc.

“At the end of 2025 the expectation is that the industry will reach the targets. However, if they are not achieved, the Department of Health has retained within its power the ability to legislate,” Dr Byrne said.

She said tackling obesity was a complex issue with early intervention crucial.

“The behaviour you learn in young life does have an impact on your health and how you consume food in later life and this can impact your health negatively or positively,” she said.

But why not start out with the mandatory approach? As a parent with a teenager, looking at how they are living increasingly online with junk food options everywhere offline, it feels like anything less won’t work.

And the more affluent you are, the less risk.

On the Safefood website the stark truth is laid out. “Obesity is a major public health issue in Northern Ireland and Ireland. The rates of obesity have stabilised among children at a population level but are still rising among the socially disadvantaged,” it said.

That WHO report also noted that in Ireland one in five women is obese when they become pregnant, with rates higher among women from poorer backgrounds.

Research from Safefood Ireland showed the public would back measures such as banning vending machines and takeaways near schools. Maybe it’s time for a more heavy-handed approach.

Amber Barrett’s goal on Tuesday night was fantastic and hopefully will be an incentive for more girls to keep up sports and so help maintain a healthy weight.

Realistically, though, radical action is needed to reverse the problem.