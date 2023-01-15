Spare: Harry’s poked a hornets’ nest by taking on ‘The Firm’

The bulk of the British tabloid media want us to hate Harry. The propaganda against the prince pouring from their pages over the past week proves the truth of so much of what he writes in his book ‘Spare’.

He is facing what whistleblowers who lift the lid on rich and powerful institutions usually face — attacks on their character and credibility, and allegations that they are doing it for selfish, squalid reasons.

And so newspapers that have made millions from their clickbait crap about his life are enraged that he is to profit from telling his own story.

We have seen questions raised about his mental health, and minor mistakes in his memoir elevated to portray him as a liar.

His disclosure that he’d killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan was shamefully spun to claim he was boasting of his kill-count.

Far from glorifying the conflict, Harry wrote: “Afghanistan was a war of mistakes, a war or enormous collateral damage — thousands of innocents killed and maimed and that always haunts us.”

The false narrative created could easily endanger him and his family. The prince has become public enemy number one because he has lifted the curtain covering an opaque and exclusive institution at the heart of the state.

This is not royal life as the Establishment script-writers want us to see it. Harry has exposed the toxicity, the envy, the machinations and — most of all — the ruthlessness at the heart of The Firm.

So, a counter-offensive was essential given that we are just months away from King Charles’ coronation.

The claims that Camilla leaked stories about others to build a positive, personal relationship with the press and rehabilitate herself so she could become Queen come at a most inconvenient time. Camilla was already facing criticism for hosting Sun columnist Jeremy Clarkson at a private Christmas lunch just days before his hate-filled rant against Meghan Markle was published.

Clarkson wrote that he dreamed “of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Another of Meghan’s most vicious critics, Piers Morgan, was also among Camilla’s guests.

Harry emerges from the book as someone genuinely trying to be a better version of himself. At times he does come across as spoilt, self-pitying and petty, but there is soul-searching and self-deprecation too.

The hyper-wokeness is admittedly irritating. The prince is introduced on the first page as a “husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental-wellness advocate, and environmentalist”.

Given the poverty and deprivation many families are enduring, it is grating when he compares the Kensington Palace pad of William and Kate to his and Meghan’s home, which is furnished with Ikea lamps and a discount sofa. Even a royal B-lister’s life is still one of immense privilege.

Yet that didn’t lessen the pain of losing his mother. Harry’s life is totally framed by Diana’s death. He’s still the 12-year-old boy walking through the streets of London behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people and watched by millions.

Physical affection is effectively prohibited. Harry longs to hug family members, including his late granny, the Queen. “I never had done and couldn’t imagine any circumstance under which such an act might be sanctioned,” he writes.

The core of this book is the austere, inflexible rules of royalty that ruin lives. These ridiculous rules forced Charles and Diana into a loveless marriage.

Camilla Shand would never have been a suitable bride because, unlike Diana, who was the daughter of an earl, she didn’t have a title.

Lord Mountbatten advised Charles: “In a case like yours, the man should sow his wild oats and have as many affairs as he can before settling down. But I think for a wife, he should choose a suitable attractive and sweet character girl before she has met anyone else she might fall for.”

And so a 32-year-old is married to the teenage bride he had met just 13 times before their engagement.

And 30 years later, the couple’s eldest son William had no choice of what he wore on his wedding day — the Queen imposed an Irish Guards uniform on him against his will.

“Africa is my thing, you can’t have it,” Harry claims his brother tells him in an argument over royal activities, as if they owned the continent.

Harry remains a supporter of the monarchy, yet almost everything he reveals in his memoir — either deliberately or unwittingly — is a reason for ending it.

From the Faustian pact the House of Windsor has made with the tabloids to the repulsive rivalry of its members regarding money, official engagements, and media coverage, it is all graceless.

Harry is the “spare” he hates being because the entire edifice is built on hierarchy, primogeniture and inequality.

Monarchy is by its nature undemocratic and unaccountable.

Those like the whistleblowing prince, who claim it can be reformed into something progressive, couldn’t be more wrong.