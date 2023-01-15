| 4.7°C Dublin

Spare: Harry’s poked a hornets’ nest by taking on ‘The Firm’

Suzanne Breen

Copies of the autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, titled Spare: James Manning/PA Wire Expand

The bulk of the British tabloid media want us to hate Harry. The propaganda against the prince pouring from their pages over the past week proves the truth of so much of what he writes in his book ‘Spare’.

He is facing what whistleblowers who lift the lid on rich and powerful institutions usually face — attacks on their character and credibility, and allegations that they are doing it for selfish, squalid reasons.

