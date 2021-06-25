| 11.3°C Dublin

Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentaries tell two stories but there is one we will never hear

Louise O'Neill

Victim: The two new documentaries about Sophie Toscan du Plantier point to different conclusions Expand
Ian Bailey in a scene from Sophie: A Murder in West Cork Expand

Since my novel After the Silence was published, I’ve been asked many times if the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case was an inspiration. I’ll admit, I’m fascinated by the story — how could I not be? I was a child when she was murdered near her west Cork holiday home that December night in 1996.

The following February, my family travelled to the west Cork village of Schull for the Meitheal festival, like we did every year. It was a weekend of jewellery-making and drama classes, of storytelling and music. One night, a tall, dark-haired man stood up in the pub to read his poetry aloud, and a suffocating silence followed. “That’s him,” someone whispered. “That’s the man who did it.” That was what everyone said at the time. Ian Bailey was guilty. He was the man who did it.

Imagine my surprise when I listened to the West Cork podcast in 2018, and began to understand how little I knew about a case I thought I knew everything about. Imagine too my astonishment when I finished the series and realised that I was uncertain about what to believe. I felt as if the hosts, Jennifer Forde and Sam Bungey, were also uncertain and they were OK with that. In fact, they embraced the ambiguity.

