Somehow Roy Keane has become the moral compass of the world

We are precluded, for now, from discussing in depth the actual story of the week.

Suffice to say that we are hearing some of the best meanderings of two men in a car since Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

There will be a great I Went Down-style Irish film made about it one day, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. But for now the jury is out, so to speak, so we’ll move on...

In other news, Roy Keane has become the moral compass of the world.

While participating in our enjoyment of the World Cup, Roy has also managed to stand back and apply unflinching Cork clarity to the situation, with statements like: "The World Cup shouldn’t be happening in Qatar.”

Keane is allowed to do World Cup punditry while still condemning the whole enterprise — because that’s pretty much what everyone is doing.

After initial qualms, people have settled down to watch the football, managing to hold their noses while also finger-wagging.

Moral compasses the world over are managing to point roughly in the direction of Mecca, while simultaneously pointing to the moral high ground.

Meanwhile, in Ireland, we are having trouble figuring which direction our moral compasses are pointing in.

We have opened our hearts and homes to Ukrainians — but not too many of them.

We are unsure when legitimate concerns turn nasty. But we know it’s somewhere near the point when what are seen as appropriately grateful women and children become groups of young men getting off buses.

We know it’s somewhere near the point where local Facebook groups become populated by others. But we’re reluctant to condemn anyone too much, because our own compasses are wavering a bit, even as they now point west to holiday homes.

There’s nothing unusual in moral compasses managing to point in two directions at once.

Mick Wallace, for example, has suddenly come over all law-and-order about women’s protests in Iran. He says they wouldn’t be tolerated anywhere else, and are being encouraged by the demon West and the demon media — the same two demons who allow him the platform from which to espouse his moral clarity.

Meanwhile, we’re all for the anti-lockdown protesters in China, though we weren’t so sure about the same thing here a year ago. We’re no fans of the Chinese way, but they need to move on and start making our iPhones again.

Of course, timing is everything when it comes to moral compasses. We are suitably appalled at Qatar right now, for being similar to how Ireland was a few decades ago in terms of gay people and women.

Harry Kane perfectly exemplified this crossover between moral compasses and timing.

Having been stood down from wearing a OneLove armband in case he’d get a yellow card, Harry wore a half-million quid rainbow Rolex as he arrived for the Iran match. It’s a very modern, very footballer, very middle-eastern-bling type of moral compass.

David Beckham would surely approve. Though Roy Keane might have his doubts.