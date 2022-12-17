Some festive traditions are not worth the time or money but Christmas cards are a joyful exception

My mother tells me not to be a slave to tradition. Yet here we are, racing around, slaves not merely to old traditions (which should be an oxymoron) but new ones too.

The elf on the shelf is sinister, while the advent calendar is a particularly egregious exercise in wanton consumerism. I boycott both, because some traditions cost too much.

One tradition I refuse to abandon, despite the increasing cost, is sending Christmas cards. Time is always the biggest problem but whenever I consider not sitting down to write them, I get one in the post. It’s such a joyful lift that I resolve to get a few out.

Buying my book of stamps the other day, I considered the moral panic when stamps were invented. Until the 1840s, the postal service operated on an entirely different model.

To guarantee delivery, letters were paid for by the recipient according to the number of pages. There were no postboxes to put them in, so post-boys rang bells in the streets looking for letters to collect.

Ireland had a distribution network from the 16th century, though the first mail coach only began to operate between Dublin and Cork in 1789. It made it an expensive process.

The invention of the Penny Black stamp in Britain in 1840 changed everything. The adhesive stamp costed just a penny and made post affordable. Then postboxes were introduced and between that and railways, it became increasingly efficient and cheaper to send letters.

Post even fuelled shipping. The official designation RMS – Royal Mail Ship – was only bestowed on those liners that agreed to reliable schedules. This made them popular as passenger ships, so all the famous ships we know – RMS Titanic, RMS Lusitania, and RMS Queen Mary – had contracts from the Royal Mail.

Between better transport, increasing literacy levels, prepaid stamps and pillar boxes, post suddenly opened up to the masses. This created an opportunity for anonymous letters since anyone could buy a stamp and drop it in a postbox. It was all a boon for the earliest trolls.

The trend came into its own around Valentine’s Day and was huge in America. We know about anonymous Valentine’s cards, but the “vinegar Valentine” was just as popular.

These were commercial cards with jokes ranging from cheeky to nasty. One big trend was to send them to suffragettes, making clear that women who fought for women’s rights were unattractive. The women activists tried to fight back with cards saying “no vote, no kiss”.

It got so bad that teachers worried about the moral implications for children. One magazine for primary school teachers in America advised urging children to remember Valentine’s Day was more “a day for kind remembrance than a day for wrecking revenge”.

At one point, 25,000 Valentine’s cards were held in a Chicago post office, deemed unfit to send because they were so rude.

In other words, everything we say about social media today was said about the postal system.

The opening up of communication channels to the great unwashed enabled anonymity, which led to abusive messages. Many of these messages targeted women, equating feminism with ugliness. Concern for children reared into nasty cultural norms.

History is merely repeating itself in a more sophisticated format. That’s not to say worries about social media don’t matter – far from it – but behaving badly is a tradition too.

Were I columnist in a women’s magazine a century ago, I could write about all of these issues in the absence of Twitter.

Human nature hasn’t changed, only the channels for it. I find some consolation in knowing we are perhaps no worse than our forebears. We simply have more opportunities to let ourselves down.

Another great tradition enabled by the shift to stamps was fraud. When the Penny Black was invented by Rowland Hill, it came with the post-office cancellation stamp to indicate the letter was processed.

Immediately people worked out how to wash away the cancellation stamp, which back then was in red, so stamps could be reused. It took intensive experimentation to find an ink that couldn’t be removed. Eventually they found one, but it was black.

As the Penny Black was also black, that was a problem. And so, in 1841, just a year after its introduction, the Penny Black became the Penny Red, with Queen Victoria’s profile still featured on it.

Britain preserved the tradition of putting the monarch on the stamp, though I love our tradition of creating new stamps to mark historical and cultural moments.

I’ve done some work for An Post helping to launch these, which has thrown me in the path of An Post CEO David McRedmond and his excellent team.

When much of our money goes to conglomerates like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, I don’t begrudge the cost of a stamp. An Post faces extraordinary challenges as letter volumes dramatically decline even though the service must be maintained.

Despite competition from courier companies, An Post has leaned in to its responsibilities. It has switched its fleet to electric vehicles and filled in the gap left by the closure of bank branches. It has seized moments, like when we got the free postcards to send during the pandemic.

Of all the rubbish I’ll spend money on this week, the €20 for 20 stamps will be the best spent.

As people face what is traditionally the most stressful week of the year, a card is one tradition worth keeping.

You know someone who’ll be delighted to get one, so why not put a smile on their face.