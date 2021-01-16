| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Some advice for the Minister for Vaccines: Don’t hector female TDs, ignore the cranks, and give basic answers

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly clashed with Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly Expand

Close

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly clashed with Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly clashed with Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly clashed with Leas-Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Keep it simple.

How many people are being vaccinated and when do you expect the rest to get their jab?

A best estimate at the point in time will do, taking account of the fact the situation is constantly changing.

Privacy