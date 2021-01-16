Some advice for the Minister for Vaccines: Don’t hector female TDs, ignore the cranks, and give basic answers

Keep it simple.

How many people are being vaccinated and when do you expect the rest to get their jab?

A best estimate at the point in time will do, taking account of the fact the situation is constantly changing.

The lack of basic information is now undermining the vaccine programme. The good news story of the pandemic is being mired in controversy due to mixed messages and a lack of clarity on what is happening. The uncertainty over the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine is now becoming quite the talking point. After a slow start, the vaccination regime is up and running. But there’s already been a few glitches. The jabs for non-frontline health workers and private hospital staff are causing concern, particularly when frontline staff have not all received the vaccine yet.

Nurses, doctors and staff at Nenagh Hospital, who are treating Covid-19 patients, quite rightly say they’ve not been given a date for vaccination. With staff getting sick every day, it’s a reasonable request and not one that should have to put on the national agenda.

Now Pfizer is to slow down the production of its Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine. The US company will temporarily reduce its deliveries of its vaccine to Europe while it upgrades its production capacity at its Belgian plant. Confirming a temporary slowdown in vaccine production in “late January to early February” so that they can increase production, Pfizer says this will allow for “a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March”.

Read More

The exact impact in this country remains to be seen.

Muddling along isn’t a plan.

The calls for a so-called “Minister for Vaccines” with “expertise” in the area are non-sensical. A minister doesn’t necessarily match his portfolio in terms of his career experience. Besides, there’s a minister in charge, with an expert task force advising and the biggest agency in the State delivering with whatever budget is required.

Except the Minister for Vaccines is busy blundering around losing public support.

Being patronising and hectoring to one of the most respected female politicians in the country is no way to engender confidence.

Stephen Donnelly’s low point of the week was his petulant behaviour to Catherine Connolly, the Leas-Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, as she sought to bring some order to a quite unruly and increasingly irrational debate in the Convention Centre.

What’s worse was Donnelly got agitated by being accused by one of his own Fianna Fáil colleagues of being a “good European” and urging him to branch off, do a solo run on vaccine acquisition away from the European Union and copy Israel’s model.

God only knows where to start. Ireland is a small country so our membership of the EU vastly improves our chances of accessing vaccine supply.

The point is Donnelly doesn’t need to get involved in an unseemly public spat with critics in his own party. No matter what he says, he’ll never win over that body of disgruntled opinion. Ignore the conspiracy theorists of whatever hue. ‘Little Irelanders’ wanting to take back control and pointing to Israel, the US and the UK are not what should be occupying the minister’s mind.

Donnelly has also failed to explain why staff in a private hospital, which refused to sign a deal to give the HSE extras beds, are being vaccinated ahead of other public healthcare workers. It’s a valid question.

The proper communication of the vaccine programme has been promised for several weeks now. If only the Government had a unit that engaged in communications strategically.

Green Party junior minister Ossian Smyth took a good hop off it by putting together a pretty simple diagram showing when particular groups in society will get the vaccine across the next nine months. Again, it wasn’t complicated and was the sort of basic information that will address the questions of many people. As of last night, 77,303 people had received the first dose of the vaccine. Well done, now keep it going.

The Government is hailing the country being near the top of the table when it comes to vaccine rollout and saying this will only increase as more supplies come on stream. A paper-based recording system would suggest the system will slow down when it gets to a wider audience beyond the initial rush involving lower numbers.

Without outlining to the public clearly what is happening, it gives the impression the pace of the vaccine rollout is happening by accident.

But then when the Coalition is in denial about the third surge that doesn’t help either. Taking the credit for the positive and blaming everyone else for the negative doesn’t wash.

Attributing the rise in cases to “people became complacent” is the latest version of “we all partied” from the economic crash a decade ago or “society is to blame” on another front this week.

A pattern is emerging.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was at it again last night, denying Government responsibility for the new surge.

“In hindsight, knowing what we know now, would we have done what we done a month ago? Obviously not,” he told Colette Fitzpatrick in his interview on Virgin Media News last night.

Papering over the cracks and picking bad role models and pushing away responsibility: these are attributes of bad leadership, which cost trust.