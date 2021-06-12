Solutions must be found to tackle global inequality and the paltry tax super rich pay​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest man is off to space next month. He said he plans to travel in a rocket built by his company Blue Origin.

If he does, he may beat rival multi-billionaires such as Elon Musk or Richard Branson who also have their own space travel projects.

The billionaire probably never imagined he would also be launching an explosive debate about the rich, their tax and global inequality.

Coming at a time when the richest countries in the world are beginning the process of rustling up Covid vaccines at the G7 for some of the poorest nations, the billionaires’ race to space seems more than a little crass. The mega-rich are bidding for seats on some of these flights.

Bezos says it has been a lifelong dream of his ever since he watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.

He will fly about 100km up in the air (which is technically the edge of space), experience a few minutes of weightlessness, see the curvature of the earth and then come back down again.

Yet criticism of the money spent on space flight is nothing new. Back in 1970 the black writer Gil Scott-Heron wrote a musical poem called Whitey on the Moon. He talks about how living in poverty, his sister was bitten by a rat, and they don’t have the money to pay the medical bills, while “Whitey’s on the moon”.

Its criticism of massive government spending on space programmes in the midst of such poverty struck a chord.

This time round, the anger among some people is a little different. Bezos isn’t relying on government money to go into space but is spending his own.

Naturally the debate then moves to how he can have so much wealth – an estimated $200bn (€164bn). It all became a debate about taxation when, during the week, what appeared to be the tax returns of 25 of America’s richest billionaires were leaked and published by a non-profit news organisation called ProPublica.

It didn’t make for comfortable reading when it showed that Jeff Bezos paid no federal taxes in 2007 even though he was a billionaire, or in 2011 when he had a net worth of $18bn.

ProPublica also highlighted what it said were the tax returns of high-profile billionaires Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Mike Bloomberg.

The organisation is not suggesting they paid less than was legally required but contrasted their income tax payments against the increases in their net wealth.

It all reads like a very simple narrative of rich guys not paying their way. To simplify it even further, ProPublica said 25 people paid $13.6bn in federal income taxes between 2014 and 2018, which was equivalent to a “true tax rate” of just 3.4pc.

The true tax rate is the amount of income tax they paid relative to the increase in their wealth, mainly the assets they hold. Warren Buffett was reported to have paid just $23.7m in taxes in those years while his wealth grew by $24.3bn.

The wealth these men have is mainly tied up in shares and property. As it increases, it doesn’t mean their income is increasing in the same way. The only way to bring that more into line is to have a wealth tax.

Read More

But wealth taxes can be both tricky and fruitless. Tax too many by too much and they will simply become tax-resident somewhere else. These 25 billionaires pay the income taxes that are due based on the rules that apply. They have really smart accountants and advisers whose job it is to make sure they don’t pay any more than they have to.

In Buffett’s case, he has said that 99pc of his wealth will go to philanthropy “during my lifetime or at death.” He has also said the US tax system for the rich is in need of reform. When even the rich guys are saying it, something is seriously wrong.

A wealth tax was introduced in France but then abandoned by Emmanuel Macron when he became president in 2017. It was charged on individuals with a net worth over €1.3m, and it ranged from 0.5pc to 1.5pc.

It did manage to raise around 2pc of France’s tax receipts and was paid by 343,000 people in 2015. It has been estimated that the loss of residency of thousands of millionaires greatly undermined the revenue generated by the tax.

In Ireland a similar scheme has been proposed by Sinn Féin on assets over €1m.

But when you look at the caveats and exemptions in the Sinn Féin proposal, which are necessary to make sure it doesn’t hit unintended targets, it seems unlikely to raise a lot of money.

ProPublica does point to a different way by which billionaires can reduce their tax bills. They simply borrow lots of money which is secured on the shares they own. It means they don’t have to sell their shares and can benefit from tax write-offs on the interest they pay on the loans.

If you are Jeff Bezos and your Amazon shares fell by 90pc in value, you would still have $20bn as security on loans you could take out during your lifetime.

By its very nature, it is a mechanism that can be used by only a small elite group who have more net worth than they could ever hope to spend in their lifetime.

Undoubtedly there is a growing anger about the extent and scale of the wealth these super rich elites have. Getting the corporations they work for to pay more tax is one solution. Real change on that front can only happen when countries move together in step.

Or else perhaps we could always consider the scale of Bezos’s wealth when we buy stuff on Amazon rather than in the local bookshop. Getting annoyed about it, while continuing to add to their wealth, isn’t a solution.