‘Socksgate’ was a trap set for Damien English by RTÉ – but there are plenty of examples of Government not knowing its left foot from its right

The Government keeps giving it socks – by putting its foot in it. In another example of Covid policy being full of holes, a Fine Gael minister is being hung out to dry on his own clothes line. And all because… socks are not essential.

The gift to mockers and meme-makers came on Prime Time, and any fair-minded observer would have to conclude that Miriam O’Callaghan was a bit of a scallywag.

She took advantage of Damien English, a poor junior minister sent out to defend the apparently ludicrous in a wider battle over sense and nonsense in a time of havoc.

And then RTÉ tweeted the clip, adding the comment that “clothes are not essential”, effectively lighting the blue touch-paper to some Hallowe’en fireworks

“Are socks for your child essential?” asked Miriam, in the war over whether we can buy what we like when we enter a ship or store in Level 5 lockdown.

“Clothes are not essential,” said Damien, but before he could iron things out came the challenge: “That seems mad, minister.”

“So I can buy a bottle of wine, but I cannot buy socks for my son?" asked Miriam. Damien was drawn into a statement of the obvious that looks ridiculous in black and white: “Socks come under clothes, Miriam."

For proof of this contention, just slightly raise any volunteer’s trouser leg for inspection.

When you’re explaining, you’re losing it, darn it.

All’s fair in love, war and politics, even if the current coalition does not deem clothes essential – such that it can seem that Damien was advocating a staycation chain of naturist holiday camps for the people of Ireland.

It was a forced error, in a way. But there have been plenty of unforced ones, too. Here’s how recent Government bloopers have led to constant ridicule:

Trampolining is one of the “inherently risky” things that threaten us all, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Virgin Media interviewer Zara King back in August.

He was trying to explain why parents need not worry about sending their children back to school with Covid on the loose.

There are lots of risky things in life, like crossing the road, not wearing a seat-belt, trampolining. (“Can I have the latest trampolining hospital admissions and ICU figures, please?”. “Yes, Minister.”)

It later turned out one of his children had broken an arm after bouncing off a trampoline. But it sounded so peculiar is was bound to launch an unmerciful series of send-ups.

When the Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan was eventually announced in September, there was a grand Dublin Castle launch before an assembled media. It was also streamed in real time and broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in, because they wanted to know what the levels were, and what each of them would mean in terms of openness and closure. Finally, some clarity from the Government.

Exc ept that last-minute arguments and changes meant the full document package would have to be reprinted. None were distributed to enlighten anyone

Then the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Health Minister all gave long speeches in which none of them explained what the levels were. They had all left it to each other, while searching for inspiring stick-it-out rhetoric

Listeners and viewers were mystified… and then became angry. The Government solved this crisis by opting for:

It surpassed itself on the very same day by announcing that all the Keystone Cops, better known collectively as the Cabinet, were going into isolation because of a suspected Covid case on the front benches (it seemed the virus had trampolined into Stephen Donnelly’s system). Not only this, but the whole cop-shop in Keystone, also known as the Dáil, would be closing down for two weeks as an emergency measure.

The Ceann Comhairle was misled. “It seems that a grave situation has arisen…” It hadn’t. Stephen Donnelly tested negative, having felt poorly. But he soon had a spring back in his step.

We’d all prefer to go to a wedding than a funeral, and even if you miss the nuptials you’ll be bound to see the bride and groom again. No so with the final leave-taking for a friend or family member.

Announcing the country’s move to Level 5 lockdown from October 21, the Government initially stipulated that the maximum number of mourners allowed at a funeral would be ten – with guests at weddings to be set at 25.

It certainly seemed arbitrary and unfair. In fairness to the Government, it speedily moved to marry up, match and despatch at 25 attendees at both weddings and funerals. But it was another needless and clumsy blunder.

You will have your own favourite examples. Suffice to say that the socks shocker is not the first instance of the left foot not knowing what the right foot is doing.