Society’s refusal to treat politicians with fairness will eventually backfire on us all

Hot takes during a political scandal are a risky business. I read my ‘Golfgate’ column from August 2020 yesterday, wondering if it stood up to subsequent events. It did.

Concerning Sean O’Rourke, I wrote: “His resignation from a planned radio show means members of the media are now obliged to meet the standard they demand of other public figures. It’ll be most interesting to see if they meet it.” We found out just a few months later.

At a going-away party for a staff member, who afterwards must have felt as awful as Donie Cassidy, a line-up of RTÉ figures were photographed with arms around each other among party paraphernalia of balloons and gifts.

I understood perfectly well why Miriam O’Callaghan and Bryan Dobson stood into those photos. They’re nice people. Nothing in O’Callaghan’s DNA or the ever-decent Eileen Dunne would have permitted them to hurt the retiring person’s feelings by refusing to attend her leaving do.

It’s the same reason Dara Calleary agreed to go to the golf dinner and say a few words in memory of his political mentor and friend, Mark Killilea. He wouldn’t know how to be rude enough to say “no”. It’s not elites living it up in mockery of the suffering plebs. It’s just ordinary human beings struggling – and failing – to juggle competing obligations.

The RTÉ guilty parties said sorry sincerely and that was accepted. The politicians said sorry sincerely and were forced out. It was an entirely blatant case of double standards that, needless to say, hasn’t prevented anyone in RTÉ from continuing to attack and shame politicians who occasionally slip up.

I hope Sean O’Rourke’s former colleagues have the decency to hang their heads in mortification when they meet him.

I wish other journalists who know they too have broken Covid rules but weren’t outed would adopt some degree of humanity when reporting these cases. They won’t.

Let’s be fair, though. Double standards aren’t confined to the media. Ursula von der Leyen said after withdrawing support from Phil Hogan that members of the European Commission needed to be “particularly vigilant about compliance with applicable national or regional rules or recommendations”.

But Ursula didn’t seem particularly vigilant when identified as a close contact and had to abruptly withdraw from an EU summit in Brussels two months later.

It took journalists several days of pressing her spokesperson, Eric Mamer, to find out where she had gone. Mamer initially refused to disclose her location, citing unspecified “security reasons”.

“I won’t say anything specifically about exactly where she is,” he told journalists. I guess not everyone likes to account for their movements.

He evaded questions for days until finally admitting she had left Brussels and had been driven to Germany via the Netherlands. Crossing borders when potentially Covid-positive appeared to many people to be neither vigilant nor compliant with the various messy rules at the time.

Messy rules caught out people like Hogan, who, having been in hospital and recuperated at his sister’s home, had the comfort of a negative PCR Covid test he mistakenly thought released him from travel quarantine. But there was one thing I didn’t mention in that original column and which has occupied my thoughts often since.

Political alarm bells about Hogan’s meanderings first went off when Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told Justice Minister Helen McEntee that Hogan had been spotted driving while on his mobile phone during the relevant period. Hogan was warned by the garda who saw him, but not charged for doing so.

It reminded me of the time when then-commissioner Martin Callinan allegedly told Justice Minister Alan Shatter that Mick Wallace had been observed committing the same infringement.

Shatter was later unjustly forced from office in different circumstances, but he was rightly criticised for using this information, live on television, against Wallace.

Gardaí have a reputation for inveterate leaking to the media, but this was quite different.

Why are gardaí reporting minor traffic violations, in which a politician is not charged, up to the commissioner, who then reports it to the minister? If the politician broke the law, they should be charged. If discretion was applied, as it can and does to ordinary Joes, why is it being reported up the line?

I spend my time darkly warning about what a Sinn Féin justice minister might do with garda intelligence, yet here are Fine Gael ministers politically weaponising information I’m not sure they should have at all.

Does no one else think this is a bit dodgy? Frankly, if I were a politician spotted illegally parking, I would insist on being charged, pay twice the fine and avoid the compromising call to the commissioner’s hotline.

Finally, I said in that column that it had been an ugly week; but ‘Golfgate’ aside, all politics is ugly now. Stephen Donnelly needs garda protection. Paschal Donohoe was filmed being abused in the street.

Officials are persecuted on social and in mainstream media. I don’t know how they withstand relentless abuse from people who don’t seem to care about the consequences of destroying the middle ground.

Denying public figures their humanity or fairness means the only people who will stay in politics have neither. If those are the only politicians left, then we really will get the governments we deserve.