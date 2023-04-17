Society says I’m selfish for not wanting children. Finally, a book is speaking for women like me

In her new book ‘Women Without Kids’, journalist and author Ruby Warrington digs into the stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding the childless-by-choice. For Kate Ng, it put her own thoughts into words

“At best, a woman who is not also a mother is a strange bird, faulty goods,” writes author Ruby Warrington in her new book Women Without Kids. “If she can’t have kids she is often portrayed as sad and damaged; if she simply won’t, she is either deluded, destined to regret it, or written off as cold-hearted, narcissistic and career-obsessed. What a selfish c***.”