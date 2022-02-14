| 4.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Society has opened up but if I fall ill with Covid, my scarred lungs and limp immune system may be no match

Sheilagh Foley

Covid has claimed nearly six million people&rsquo;s lives. It is the suffocating tragedy of our modern day. Photo: Posed by model / Stock image Expand

Close

Covid has claimed nearly six million people&rsquo;s lives. It is the suffocating tragedy of our modern day. Photo: Posed by model / Stock image

Covid has claimed nearly six million people’s lives. It is the suffocating tragedy of our modern day. Photo: Posed by model / Stock image

Covid has claimed nearly six million people’s lives. It is the suffocating tragedy of our modern day. Photo: Posed by model / Stock image

Many moons ago, on a J1 summer break from college, I worked as a waitress in America. On a slow day one of the quiet chefs talked about his life, he casually mentioned that he had fought with the US army in Iraq. He asked us all the question, if you knew someone was waiting outside to shoot at you, would you walk out this door?

Myself and the other Irish waitresses glanced at each other with fear. This was America, after all. Was there actually someone outside waiting to shoot us? “No,” we said, hoping it was the correct answer and secretly planning our escape through the backdoor. “Oh, I forgot to add,” he said with a smirk, “in this scenario, the restaurant is on fire: the only way out is the front door.”

Most Watched

Privacy