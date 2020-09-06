Recently, I thought to take a break from social media for a few days. I wanted to see what I'd do with the extra time at my disposal. I felt I really should devote it to physical activity - because the truth is I'm happiest when I'm a couch potato, lying on the sofa braless and PJ-ed while studying, learning and writing.

But there has to be balance, so I decided I should get out of the gym of the mind, where I spend countless happy hours, and somehow get into the gym of the body, without darkening the door of a real gym.

Keeping the phone in a drawer would surely help. I felt it was a timely decision, too. With winter beckoning and the dreaded Covid all around us, we should invest in our health.

In the western world we drag ourselves to the doctor when a malaise has already taken root. I'm a long-time follower of Ayurveda, the Indian system of wellness. It holds that you should build up your system when you are healthy.

And so, kicking off my new regime on a Monday, I didn't make my regular early morning wellness videos in the garden - little clips with soothing images of nature and a voiceover from me around some aspect of happiness. Instead, I went for a brisk walk and put all my focus on the rusty body parts that I was now using.

I purposely didn't check any of the four social media platforms I'm on. This is where the real temptation lies because, in my life, social media performs the real purpose it set out to do - it allows me to be sociable.

Since March 9 I have had a face-to-face conversation with just three people. Social media is connection - and that is an undeniable human need. But we can all find plenty to talk about when we talk to ourselves.

I also turned the radio off except for news twice a day. We can become inundated with negative news. The world is full of it and media outlets love it. On closer scrutiny, you will find that the same electrifying story on Morning Ireland at 7am is easily available to you throughout the day on several news channels.

A breakaway from noise is good for our mental calm. And so I entered a very silent zone, completely alone with whatever thoughts came into my head.

What else did I do with my time? I increased the physical activity. I started to do more work in the garden. I bought a new pair of shears and took an interest in shaping bushes. I did some gentle exercises indoors, like semi-arthritic squats, yoga neck rolls and stretches that pushed me into all sorts of undesirable shapes. I spent more time in the fresh air and - when the sun obliged - got more vitamin D. And I stood on the steps and did the pranayama breathing exercise, which strengthens lung capacity and aids relaxation.

With no apology, I spent extra time cooking new healthy dishes - leek and onion soup with barley, butternut squash and carrot curry with sunflower seeds, porridge bread with a linseed crust - celebrating the divine alchemy of amalgamating new flavours.

Overall, I am happy with the result. I eventually enjoyed the change in habit. I felt more alive physically and started to look forward to my outdoor pursuits some of the time.

On a more spiritual level, it was an exercise in acceptance, which I believe is a main contributory factor to our general mental health. Acceptance means that you create an intention - and you accept the cost of it!

I also discovered that I am not reliant on social media but I am indebted to its usefulness. Having been out of the country for 20 years, social media introduced me to a whole range of people from a new generation when I came back to Ireland some six years ago.

This was the quickest way to make connections on a landscape where a lot of my age group had disappeared into retirement or had decided that social media was just not their thing.

Through these new contacts I made great professional connections which were to become very important to me in my work. And I also made new friends.

For business purposes I must have some interaction with social media because of my ongoing projects. That's how people in the main contact me nowadays - no longer via email, and certainly not by that old-fashioned thing called a telephone call. And it provides a great opportunity to showcase whatever the job in hand is about.

In my case, I was inescapably known as "former RTÉ TV presenter", even though I spent only one of four working decades in that role.

Through social media, my knowledge of wellness, which has been growing over the same amount of time, has finally come out. And I'm getting quite the reputation for my home cooking on Facebook, which is not a bad thing seeing as my current project has the working title of Bibi's Scribbly Cookbook.

The reaction on social media to this little departure was interesting. It revealed the true nature, I believe, of a number of people.

A few said don't forget to come back - endearing and heartwarming. There were others who wished me well - heartfelt and kind. And then there was one belligerent who said she thought I was addicted to the phone anyway and that I would fail - judgmental and cruel.

So now that I am tipping into social media again, the real question has to be: how is the outdoor activity going? Let's just say the garden has taken on curves, my unruly curves have lessened and every now and again I pray for rain!