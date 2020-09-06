| 12.2°C Dublin

Social media silence can be golden in trying times

Bibi Baskin

Online platforms hold many benefits, but a break away from noise is good for our mental calm, writes Bibi Baskin

WELLNESS: Bibi Baskin. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

WELLNESS: Bibi Baskin. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Recently, I thought to take a break from social media for a few days. I wanted to see what I'd do with the extra time at my disposal. I felt I really should devote it to physical activity - because the truth is I'm happiest when I'm a couch potato, lying on the sofa braless and PJ-ed while studying, learning and writing.

But there has to be balance, so I decided I should get out of the gym of the mind, where I spend countless happy hours, and somehow get into the gym of the body, without darkening the door of a real gym.

Keeping the phone in a drawer would surely help. I felt it was a timely decision, too. With winter beckoning and the dreaded Covid all around us, we should invest in our health.