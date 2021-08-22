| 12.2°C Dublin

Social media may have ruined the idea but self-care is essential and, for some people, actually really difficult

Sophie White

&quot;Recently, I couldn&rsquo;t bring myself to wash my teeth. For several weeks&quot; Expand

"Recently, I couldn’t bring myself to wash my teeth. For several weeks"

When I’m going through a bad patch in my head, the first signs will be notable not for how alarming they are but, instead, how benign. Rather than troubling actions, it will be inaction — an absence of doing — that heralds a bad period.

Recently, I couldn’t bring myself to wash my teeth. For several weeks. Disgusting, I know. And weird.

Maybe you understand and maybe you don’t. An absence of oral hygiene is not something that’ll raise red flags. First, it’s not particularly visible. This onset of the illness cannot be traced like Braille across our skin in the way of self-harm. It’s not being unable to get out of bed or see friends — though it may come to that. Instead, it’s a kind of subtle self-neglect that creeps in.

