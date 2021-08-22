Social media may have ruined the idea but self-care is essential and, for some people, actually really difficult

When I’m going through a bad patch in my head, the first signs will be notable not for how alarming they are but, instead, how benign. Rather than troubling actions, it will be inaction — an absence of doing — that heralds a bad period.

Recently, I couldn’t bring myself to wash my teeth. For several weeks. Disgusting, I know. And weird.

Maybe you understand and maybe you don’t. An absence of oral hygiene is not something that’ll raise red flags. First, it’s not particularly visible. This onset of the illness cannot be traced like Braille across our skin in the way of self-harm. It’s not being unable to get out of bed or see friends — though it may come to that. Instead, it’s a kind of subtle self-neglect that creeps in.

I’m not sure why it begins with this apathy around personal hygiene. Is it a manifestation of the worthlessness I feel in my head-sick periods, that I’m not deserving of the most basic care? Or maybe it’s an offshoot of the all-pervading sense of ‘what’s the point?’ which accompanies depression.

Whatever it is, it inevitably escalates. Or, perhaps, devolves is a better word here. Showers fall by the wayside. As does eating. Clean clothes. It’s the basics, the very baseline of maintenance. It is, in fact, the much-mocked business of self-care.

Social media has ruined the idea of self-care. The endless posts proclaiming everything from scented candles, bubble baths and sheet masks to duvet days and spa days as self-care have distilled the idea down to a deeply superficial and privileged one. These things are lovely and treats are really important, but I think casting them as self-care has made the practice a punchline. Its importance has been totally drowned out with mockery from people who may not realise that a lot of mental illness really obstructs people’s ability to do the most basic of self-maintenance activities.

When we prescribe walks and yoga and eating right to a mentally-ill person, we very often don’t realise that we are suggesting these healthful activities to a person who is, potentially, in that moment, unable to do as much as drag a brush through their hair.

Walks and yoga and eating right are enormously beneficial — nay, essential — to our well-being, but they’re for the in-between times; for maintaining a good baseline in the periods when we are actually able to give a shit about ourselves. For the bad times, the bar needs to be lowered. Significantly. Having friends who check in are my salvation.

One of my friends will often call at lunchtime and ask if I’ve eaten yet. Another friend always understands and is congratulatory when I text to announce that I have broken the shower drought! With their encouragement (and psychiatric treatment, obviously) the care for myself will gradually return. I’ll re-engage with the basics, I’ll brush my teeth and wash my hair. Then one day I’ll put on lipstick and I always know then that it’s passed.

To distance it from its regrettable reputation as middle-class indulgence, I’m rebranding self-care as simply what it is: self-giving-a-shit. It’s addressing our most basic needs, caring for ourselves and seeing ourselves as deserving of this care.

It’s not just mentally-ill people for whom the nudge to self-care is so important. It’s also the people pouring their physical and mental energy into the care of others, a role that can be at once rewarding and soul-sapping. New mothers, the parents of children with additional needs, the partners and children of ailing parents, the hospital staff, the social workers, are all vulnerable to this self-neglect.

When your every day is arranged around the needs of another, it’s so easy to slide into (and stay in) a hole regarding your own care. This demotion of personal needs is surely compounded by the lack of acknowledgement (or even gratitude) around the draining demands on our carers.

So here is your reminder from me. If you’re in the hole, in the shower drought or in a prolonged state of not giving a shit about yourself, do just one thing from the bare-minimum list. And once you do that one thing, you might break the seal and do some more. You deserve it. And I deserve it. I’m off to brush my teeth.