Social media giants must make a stand against vile trolls

Allison Morris

Online abuse is relentless and it is time to take action against it

I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, let’s be honest they are rarely followed through, ‘New Year, New Me’ has a short shelf life. This year I won’t be vowing to get myself to Olympic level fitness, write a novel or scale a mountain.

But I will be spending a lot less time on social media, Twitter specifically is becoming increasingly toxic to society and allows far too many people a free reign to spout lies, conspiracy theories and direct hate at anyone they deem fair game, all without fear of consequence.

