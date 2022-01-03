Social media giants must make a stand against vile trolls

I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, let’s be honest they are rarely followed through, ‘New Year, New Me’ has a short shelf life. This year I won’t be vowing to get myself to Olympic level fitness, write a novel or scale a mountain.

But I will be spending a lot less time on social media, Twitter specifically is becoming increasingly toxic to society and allows far too many people a free reign to spout lies, conspiracy theories and direct hate at anyone they deem fair game, all without fear of consequence.

The latest attack on DUP MLA Diane Dodds a perfect example of why legislation governing how such companies moderate content is badly needed.

Mrs Dodds posted a picture on Twitter of herself with her two dogs wishing people a happy new year.

A completely innocent and non controversial post that should have had equally benign response.

Instead, one user responded with an offensive message, making reference to the Dodds’ dead son Andrew, who was born with spina bifida, and who died in 1998 — just before his ninth birthday.

I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose a child, but I am sure it is something that you never fully recover from, and time would not be a healer of such immeasurable pain.

I have words for the type of person who would mock a grieving mother in that way but none of them are printable.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said no-one “should be expected to just accept or ignore disgusting abuse, particularly that faced by many female public representatives”.

The PSNI have said they are investigating the Twitter post, but I know from bitter experience that process is not always straight forward.

Twitter often hides behind American law and refuses to hand over details of those using their platform to harass and threaten.

IP addresses of users can be difficult to trace, those who want to hide their location badly enough will find a way to do that.

Female politicians are targeted relentlessly on social media.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long was recently subjected to thousands of posts making negative and hurtful remarks about her appearance and indicating that somehow hindered her ability to do her job.

A happy family picture of Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill with her daughter on her wedding day, should have garnered only positive responses but again the faceless trolls used it to attack the Sinn Fein politician.

It is not just elected representatives who are subjected to online abuse.

I have had more than my fair share of Twitter trolling.

Social media can be a wonderful tool, a way to connect with family and friends, a way for me to interact instantly with readers, and there are more good people than bad.

But even with that my Twitter account is full of daily abuse, some of it so pathetic I don’t take it under my notice, others more relentless with lies and slander that can be harmful and hurtful.

This gets particularly noticeable if I write about violence against women and girls.

A more recent phenomenon is men demanding women in the public eye comment on every offensive word uttered online.

Very on brand for Northern Ireland, this is often sectarianised, as though it needs to be said all abuse is wrong regardless of the politics of the person it’s directed at.

My New Year’s resolution is to stop responding to these trolls, to stop giving them the attention they crave.

It can be difficult when you see something that is so clearly untrue not to defend yourself.

But narcissists thrive on attention, whether that be positive or negative.

It’s worth remembering you don’t owe some anonymous creep on social media a minute of your time or head space.

It is not possible to force unreasonable, angry, unhappy, unfulfilled and in some cases nasty individuals to behave in a reasonable way.

To try to do so would be a waste of time and energy.

It is, however, possible to force social media companies to monitor their platforms in a way that isn’t negligent of the welfare of their users.

Self-regulation is clearly failing, the Twitter user guidelines are very clear, the problem is they are not enforced.

Of the hundreds of abusive accounts, I’ve reported over the years I could count on one hand the ones that were removed by Twitter.

At the time of writing this column the abusive tweet directed at Diane Dodds child remains online. Despite being reported by numerous Twitter users. That is simply unacceptable. If Twitter and Facebook won’t monitor the behaviour of their users, then legislation needs introduced to force them to act in a responsible way.

It’s time to make the trolls accountable for their actions.