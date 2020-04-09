| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Social justice comes at a price - and those on left must accept this means more taxes

Jason O'Mahony

Economic credibility: New Labour Party leader Alan Kelly might have a useful contribution to make in solving our mounting debt Expand

Close

Economic credibility: New Labour Party leader Alan Kelly might have a useful contribution to make in solving our mounting debt

Economic credibility: New Labour Party leader Alan Kelly might have a useful contribution to make in solving our mounting debt

Economic credibility: New Labour Party leader Alan Kelly might have a useful contribution to make in solving our mounting debt

Alan Kinsella, the well-known archivist of Irish election material, recently posted online leaflets issued by the Young Progressive Democrats which railed against the evils of socialism. What made them interesting was their unusual nature, an Irish political leaflet from a mainstream party that talked about an ideology, as opposed to the usual Whatever You're Having Yourself of Irish politics.

To be honest, as a former Young Progressive Democrat myself, I was never too enthused about railing against socialism, because I was very much on the progressive wing of the party, so much so that Michael McDowell once declared me the "leader of the Young Communists".

What was interesting, nevertheless, was that there was a pretty clear understanding of what socialism was. High spending funded by high taxation.