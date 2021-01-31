So, whose fault is it this week?

Premium
People coming from Lanzarote: Never mind that we have plenty of Covid to pass around among ourselves here, we need bogeymen and the gall of these people coming home from Lanzarote drove a lot of us over the edge, mainly because we all wished we were in Lanzarote.
Of course, many of the Irish in the Canaries do not view themselves as being on holiday. They have "decamped" there. People are not heading off there for a mere two-week holiday, many of them are gone for six weeks or six months, so they view it as living there. Just as the upper echelons of Ds 4 and 6, who "decamped" to the Algarve and Barbados once they realised the schools weren't opening again, don't view themselves as being on holiday either. They have "decamped" there to "ride it out".
AstraZeneca: They were always suspect on many levels. They are Big Pharma, they are British and they are also Swedish. And we all know what happened in Sweden. For a while there, we were conned into thinking Big Pharma was redeeming itself and was now our friend. But the mask, so to speak, has slipped. Down below the nose, if you will.
The AstraZeneca vaccine non-delivery has brought together many of our other bogeymen, too. The UK is hoovering up all the vaccines, and doing better than us dammit, and allowing them to gloat that Brexit was a great idea. And the EU was weak and disorganised in their ordering, and are now acting crazy. So a combination of Scandi-Noir evil big business, hapless Eurocrats and vaccine-greedy Brexiteers. Triple blame. We love it.
The Government: Everyone has finally found a way of blaming the pandemic on the Government. Everything would be fine if only they would seal up the country and go Zero Covid. And if they had only done this a year ago, we'd be all be out on Bondi beach now, the weather would be amazing, life would be normal. Apparently, loads of TDs, all the public, all the scientists and all the media now agree that we should have gone Zero Covid, and it's still not too late. Of course, if we did go Zero Covid it wouldn't take everyone long to start moaning about how terrible it is to be cut off from the rest of the world and demanding the Government do something about it, etc etc.
The Government has decided to go Zero-ish Covid-ish and is blaming people coming from Lanzarote instead.
Hospitals: You can't walk past a hospital now without getting the Covid. Every poor person who goes in with a sore finger is getting the Covid. It's being doled out like tea and toast after an operation.
Not you: The main thing you will note from above is that this is always someone else's fault. Who that is changes by the week. Skiers, young people, the GAA, funerals, Christmas parties, Americans in Kerry, people from Dublin going to their mobile homes, outdoor drinkers, people driving to beauty spots, joggers. It's all those people.
But it's not you.
