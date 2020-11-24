So, a vaccine is on the way. But is Ireland prepared for the rollout when it comes?

Conspiracy, controversy, bureaucracy: based on my experiences in drug response for infectious diseases throughout the world, these are the very real threats to any vaccine rollout. Yet it is the responsibility of Ireland, as it is with every country , to be fully prepared for vaccine rollout when the time comes.

To date, there has been little evidence of our preparedness in this respect, beyond the establishment of a Cross-Government High-Level Taskforce – even though Ireland has clearly decided to adopt a ‘hold-your-breath’ approach and wait for vaccines, rather than attempting normal societal functioning under the new status quo, Sweden-style.

Yet there are, currently, a range of key preparatory activities that we – at both governmental and societal levels – can undertake to make sure the country is prepared for vaccine rollout. It would, perhaps, be far better to have these in place rather than choosing to wait any longer before beginning this challenging, complex and large-scale process.

A straightforward place to begin is with target populations. Most would agree that vaccine rollout should, ethically and otherwise, first focus on those populations most at risk of severe illness. These include those in older age brackets, or with underlying conditions, or other vulnerable groups. Either in concert with those demographics, or possibly preceding them, the needs and risks faced by healthcare workers will also be a priority.

A second consideration is in terms of spatial dynamics: it may be fair to suggest that those counties, and areas within counties, that have been most highly affected should be vaccinated as a priority. Similarly, those counties and sub-county areas that have been least-affected might be considered better protected until later in the process – without compromising ethical or equity standards – if needs be.

Licensing, supply chains, and production capacity are all vital considerations that will have to be negotiated by the Government – as well as the cost of the effort. Advice on the selection of what may be a range of competing vaccines – some forecasts expect one new vaccine per month in early 2021 – will also be necessary. All of these issues will require planning, regulation, and possibly even legislation: if left to the last minute, they could add weeks, if not months, to the rollout effort.

Similarly, it is by no means too soon to consider the production and use of certificates of vaccination (eg, for use when attending sporting events). The potential networks of vaccine centres should also be carefully considered: it may be fair to assume that Ireland will, as with the influenza vaccine, focus its supply efforts on general practitioners, and selected chemists, for general availability.

Yet will this be enough? There may be a need, under such extraordinary circumstances, for Government to consider other options: extending availability to all chemists and pharmacists; door-to-door services; and even pop-up vaccination centres. Cost-effectiveness will, of course, be a key consideration in this regard.

In Ireland, as in many other countries, there is also an urgent need to combat fear, disinformation, paranoia and suspicion surrounding vaccines. In other countries, inappropriate and misguided suspicion that vaccine development had been manipulated for political or electoral gains has already threatened to both delay processes and erode public trust.

This parallel epidemic of fear and suspicion will undoubtedly affect uptake, and should to be addressed by Government through public information campaigns, and other measures, far in advance of actual rollout: society needs to be prepared to get behind this effort, and challenge any such opposition at the community as well as the national level.

It is a nebulous concept, but the zeitgeist of Irish society needs to get behind the rollout, if it is to be successful. We have already experienced the negative effects of too much guardedness and pessimism in the face of the virus: six months ago, many experts, and at times the World Health Organisation itself, failed to recommend the use of face masks to halt infection. In the same way, there is the risk that related negativity around vaccines may delay us unnecessarily.

Vaccine preparedness policies also represent a unique opportunity for Ireland to be at the fore in the European Union context. Despite the reassurance of EU presence and related ECDC directives, there is still a high degree of autonomy in national level decision-making and it may yet be possible for Ireland to help to lead rollout processes at the EU level.

A good vaccine preparedness plan will mean that Ireland is leading the way in terms of creative, fair, and effective responses: in that way, something also would undoubtedly be given back to other EU actors and international partners. We must not forget that the EU is a union, rather than a governing body, and it is the responsibility of each member state to contribute to the well-being of the whole – as well as benefiting from it.

But this isn’t all about supranational politics: in terms of community-level morale, it is important for Irish society to have clear potential targets mapped out in terms of vaccine efforts. Without such a temporal-chronological-psychological framework, the risks of low morale associated with potentially unlimited lockdowns could be a high one. People need hope in the form of targets, timelines, and structures. This has particular importance over the forthcoming festive period: if we understand that this is a one-off sacrifice of traditional holiday celebrations, and a lesser evil for a greater good, compliance will be much more likely.

Would Sir Ernest Shackleton’s men, at the South Pole, have survived their winter had they not had rescue firmly set in the consciousness: would they have managed, had they not been ready – every day – for rescue, and expected it to happen? Of course not: in the same way, adherence to current prevention and containment measures will undoubtedly improve if they are framed as short- to medium-term emergency efforts, tiding us over until vaccine rollout begins, rather than long-term impositions.





Dr Sebastian Kevany has conducted over 100 epidemic control and response missions and is a former adjunct assistant professor at the Trinity College Dublin Centre for Global Health.