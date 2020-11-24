| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

So, a vaccine is on the way. But is Ireland prepared for the rollout when it comes?

Sebastian Kevany

Trial: A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Photo: University of Oxford/John Cairns Expand

Close

Trial: A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Photo: University of Oxford/John Cairns

Trial: A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Photo: University of Oxford/John Cairns

AP

Trial: A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Photo: University of Oxford/John Cairns

Conspiracy, controversy, bureaucracy: based on my experiences in drug response for infectious diseases throughout the world, these are the very real threats to any vaccine rollout. Yet it is the responsibility of Ireland, as it is with every country , to be fully prepared for vaccine rollout when the time comes.

To date, there has been little evidence of our preparedness in this respect, beyond the establishment of a Cross-Government High-Level Taskforce – even though Ireland has clearly decided to adopt a ‘hold-your-breath’ approach and wait for vaccines, rather than attempting normal societal functioning under the new status quo, Sweden-style.

Yet there are, currently, a range of key preparatory activities that we – at both governmental and societal levels – can undertake to make sure the country is prepared for vaccine rollout. It would, perhaps, be far better to have these in place rather than choosing to wait any longer before beginning this challenging, complex and large-scale process.

Privacy