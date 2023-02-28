SNP Leadership battle to replace Nicola Sturgeon could have an impact here as well as in Scotland

The official name is the Free Church of Scotland, and many devotees dislike the popular epithet of the “Wee Frees,” with good grounds for arguing that the term is both outdated and sectarian. Yet the nickname reminds us of a time of religious division and rivalry among our close Celtic cousins which was not restricted to Protestant versus Catholic, which had big Irish overtones.

Two jingles sum up this long-running competition for congregations. Some devotees of the larger established Scottish Presbyterian Church liked to chant: “The free kirk, the wee kirk, the kirk without the steeple.”

The counter chant from the smaller but rapidly growing Free Church, also known in Gaelic as “An Eaglais Shaor,” quickly emerged: “The auld kirk, the cauld kirk, the kirk without the people.”

We mention this here, not to rake up time-wasting and corrosive sectarianism, but because the frontrunner to replace the charismatic Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) is known for her Free Church adherence. Kate Forbes, a 32-year-old Gaelic speaker from the Highlands, is one of three contenders to be voted upon by party members, and weekend polls showed her as favourite with Scottish voters, generally on 28pc.

The other key contender is a Glaswegian from the Muslim community, Huzma Yousaf, who is also popular but on 20pc. The third contender is the less well-known Ash Regan, on 7pc, who could turn out to be influential if, as appears likely, this breaks down to a two-way battle.

Researchers at the London parliament reckon 104,000 SNP members are eligible to vote in this leadership election for which a result is due on March 27. That “selectorate,” who will also choose the next Scottish first minister, amounts to 2.4pc of Scotland’s voters.

Let’s recall that last year 160,000 British Conservative Party members chose a new leader and UK prime minister. That “selectorate” amounted to 0.3pc of the UK national voter roll.

What is also interesting is the diversity of the SNP membership going from prosperous conservative farmers to urban hipsters and – up to recently at least – a strong presence among the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the past 30 years the SNP has been transformed from an organisation derided as “Tartan Tories,” confined to north-east Scotland, to a strong presence in all communities. That transformation began under the charismatic Alex Salmond. It continued, when he left under a considerable cloud, under his successor, Ms Sturgeon, who showed equal parts charisma, toughness and political judgment.

Ms Sturgeon’s resignation on February 15, after eight years at the helm, came after some political reverses and an acrimonious row over new Scottish gender recognition legislation.

That one is still smouldering and will be an issue in this leadership contest.

The frontrunner, Ms Forbes, has strong reservations on this issue and might have resigned as Scottish finance minister had she not been on maternity leave at the time.

The other key challenger, Mr Yousaf, is a strong proponent of the new law and does not share Ms Forbes’ reluctance to challenge a threatened London government veto in the UK courts.

But this debate will also be about competence to run Scotland for the 18 months remaining in this autonomous Edinburgh government remit.

Ms Forbes has strong credentials here and Mr Yousaf appears vulnerable, relying on more appeal to voter sentiment.

Pro-unionist parties in Scotland, and especially Labour, hope they can benefit from SNP internal tensions.

The idea is that Keir Starmer’s Labour, with a more positive EU stance, could win back the voters who made the party long-time leaders of “Labour Fortress Scotland”.

The rise of the SNP over 30 years is also a story of Scottish Labour’s decline and the rise of an exclusive kind of English nationalism, especially in south-east England.

The bulk of Scottish people were content to be British, especially when that was economically underpinned by jobs in coal, steel and shipbuilding, and enhanced by fair policies on healthcare, education and other social services.

Part of the success of Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP was in convincing huge numbers of Scottish voters that an independent Scotland would be fairer than a United Kingdom. Granted, the Scottish independence referendum was defeated in September 2014 by 55pc to 45pc.

But that vote showed the highest ever independence support and highest recorded Scottish voter turnout of 85pc. It was followed by a 62pc vote against Brexit in June 2016, again testament to the SNP’s strong endorsement of the European Union.

As with Ireland, Brexit poses big problems for Scotland, especially when it comes to talk about independence and borders.

And the outcome of this Scottish National Party leadership contest has major implications for Ireland on both sides of the border here, but especially in the North.

The London media has already been heavily talking up the abrupt departure of Nicola Sturgeon, and emerging SNP divisions, as a signal reverse for Scottish independence. Do not be too sure about that.

The London establishment understand as much about Scotland as they do about Ireland and Wales!