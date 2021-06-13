| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sneering about sausages only feeds into unionist suspicions

Eilis O'Hanlon

Instead of taking real post-Brexit concerns seriously, DUP critics dismiss them as silly

Leader of the DUP Edwin Poots (second from right) with party colleagues (left to right) Joanne Bunting, Pam Cameron, William Humphrey, Jonathan Buckley, Mervyn Storey and deputy leader Paula Bradley at Stormont to announce his first ministerial team. Picture by PA Expand

Close

Leader of the DUP Edwin Poots (second from right) with party colleagues (left to right) Joanne Bunting, Pam Cameron, William Humphrey, Jonathan Buckley, Mervyn Storey and deputy leader Paula Bradley at Stormont to announce his first ministerial team. Picture by PA

Leader of the DUP Edwin Poots (second from right) with party colleagues (left to right) Joanne Bunting, Pam Cameron, William Humphrey, Jonathan Buckley, Mervyn Storey and deputy leader Paula Bradley at Stormont to announce his first ministerial team. Picture by PA

Leader of the DUP Edwin Poots (second from right) with party colleagues (left to right) Joanne Bunting, Pam Cameron, William Humphrey, Jonathan Buckley, Mervyn Storey and deputy leader Paula Bradley at Stormont to announce his first ministerial team. Picture by PA

With the state the world is in right now, it’s hard to think of anything that matters less than who gets to be first minister in Northern Ireland.

The stakes have got so much higher globally of late that it seems almost ludicrously quaint to be asking if Sinn Féin will or won’t block the elevation of Paul Givan, the choice of new DUP leader Edwin Poots to take the job. Is all that nonsense really still going on?

Of course it matters, because, if an Executive can’t be formed, then there will have to be yet another election in the North, and, given the divisions within unionism, it’s more than likely Sinn Féin will emerge as the biggest party and therefore entitled to take the first minister post itself.

More On Edwin Poots

Most Watched

Privacy