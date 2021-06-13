Sneering about sausages only feeds into unionist suspicions

With the state the world is in right now, it’s hard to think of anything that matters less than who gets to be first minister in Northern Ireland.

The stakes have got so much higher globally of late that it seems almost ludicrously quaint to be asking if Sinn Féin will or won’t block the elevation of Paul Givan, the choice of new DUP leader Edwin Poots to take the job. Is all that nonsense really still going on?

Of course it matters, because, if an Executive can’t be formed, then there will have to be yet another election in the North, and, given the divisions within unionism, it’s more than likely Sinn Féin will emerge as the biggest party and therefore entitled to take the first minister post itself.

In a country where a majority of people are still pro-union, according to most polls, that could easily create a dangerous crisis of legitimacy.

Faced with the enormity of that threat, most pundits prefer to retreat into familiar territory, as a column in The Guardian proved again last week.

The headline could have been written by a random cliché generator: “The DUP’s new leadership continues to rail against the modern world.”

Purportedly about Poots’s leadership, the author of the piece seemed to have decided to take her cue instead from The Handmaid’s Tale, with Ulster taking the place of Gilead. “Behold the zealous new Ulster patriarchs,” it ended. “Their foe is the modern world.”

The lazy presumption is that there is a single set of values and beliefs around which all intelligent and progressive people naturally gather, and that the job of any politician is simply to fall in line. The DUP was duly castigated for its sectarianism; but if you really want to see sectarianism, just look at the comments underneath the piece. “Unionists are too stupid to realise that they live in Ireland,” was a typically facetious observation.

Poots’s predecessor, Arlene Foster, has been recast now as a warm, affable figure, singing Frank Sinatra songs at her final press conference last week; but she too was regularly the target of such hatchet jobs, not least after comparing Sinn Féin to “crocodiles” for gobbling up concessions and then coming back for second helpings.

Every unionist leader gets the same treatment, because they are, by definition, not part of a “modern” world view. If they were, the thinking goes, they wouldn’t be unionists. QED.

Such a way of seeing things assumes that the right thing to do in any given circumstance is a fixed value, whereas, if there’s one thing we have learned after Brexit, Trump and Covid, it’s that very few things are settled these days. All the things we thought we knew, we don’t know at all. The challenge is to find some solid ground on which to stand. Like everyone else, the DUP is struggling to do it. They’re in flux, because so is everything.

That’s the only way to understand the crisis of confidence over the protocol, which, following Brexit, has kept Northern Ireland in Brussels’ — and therefore Dublin’s — orbit more than it has London’s. Discontent over that situation helped make Poots leader.

But instead of taking these concerns seriously, most of the DUP’s critics are happy to dismiss them as silly.

That aforementioned piece in The Guardian even scoffed that loyalists were portraying the row over whether British sausages can be sold in Northern Ireland “as if it was a war crime”.

This is a classic rhetorical trick, diminishing legitimate concerns by writing them off as minor compared to some greater injustice. Most matters of concern to certain groups cannot meet the criteria of being as important as life and death. That doesn’t mean they don’t matter.

Should Irish women shut up about the gender pay gap because it isn’t as urgent as the ongoing use of rape as a weapon in the civil war in Ethiopia?

The sausages only matter if you presume the row is about sausages, which it manifestly isn’t.

Nor is it, as many politicians in Dublin purport to believe, all about process and procedures. It’s about identity and place.

It ought to be possible for people of good will to concede that something has gone terribly wrong if sausages made in one part of a country can’t be sent to another part of the same country without provoking a trade war with a neighbour on the basis that the sausages might inadvertently end up, by some implausible chain of events, on the wrong side of the Border.

Telling unionists that it’s no big deal, because they can still get perfectly nice sausages from the EU, and that they’re ultimately to blame for it anyway by backing Brexit, not only misses the point. It’s wilfully provocative.

It suggests again that there’s only one valid way of seeing any situation.

Too much of this is driven by a tribal glee at seeing unionists on the ropes. Each new ally who seemingly joins the fight on “our” side — such as US President Joe Biden, who at the G7 summit was said to have rowed in behind the EU and “put pressure” on the UK over the protocol — is chalked up as another win over the Brits.

Throughout it all, one awkward question remains unanswered: What are we supposed to have “won” by fostering in unionists the suspicion that this is all about creating an economic united Ireland in the expectation that political unity will inevitably follow?

That only encourages unionists to look for a liberator to save them.

The DUP think they’ve found their saviour in Edwin Poots. Others are drifting towards even more hardline figures. Going back to basics is what all political movements do under duress. It’s still hypocritical to accuse unionists of being irrational for doing so when Sinn Féin is also now the biggest party on both sides of the Border.

Edwin Poots may not be the answer to what ails unionism; in fact, he almost certainly isn’t. Initial polls after he became leader put the DUP’s vote down at 16pc. The party could well be having a ‘Jeremy Corbyn moment’, prioritising its activist base over its more middle-of-the-road voters. The DUP is deeply divided, with high-profile defections happening daily.

But then Mary Lou McDonald surely isn’t the answer to what ails Ireland either, and that doesn’t stop Sinn Féin reaching 30pc in the polls in the Republic, and 25pc in the North.

Those throwing stones at the DUP are living in very fragile glass houses.