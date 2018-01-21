Slim down: shrink your waistline with The Economists' Diet
Two economists shed nearly 10 stone by applying financial expertise to their eating, writes Niamh Horan
It was a cold January morning in 2004 when JP Morgan stockbroker Chris Payne stepped on the scales. It had been a Christmas of wining and dining in fancy restaurants and he had rounded off with a takeaway curry when the horror of the number clicked beneath his nose: 15 stone 10lb. He recalls: "I just thought: 'Enough! This has got to stop.'"
Not knowing where to turn, he called on the only area of expertise he had: economics. And he decided to apply the principles he learned to track and manage money to his waistline. Within a year he had shed four stone and - 14 years later - it has stayed off.
At a new job in Bloomberg in Washington DC, Chris shared his story with colleague Rob Barnett. Rob had just come off a TV appearance, bemoaning his obese appearance and was blaming his poor metabolism. But Chris told him to give up the excuses and imparted the economic dieting principles to give him a push. Rob shed five-and-a-half stone and kept it off. Together the pair fine-tuned their method and wrote The Economists' Diet.