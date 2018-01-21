Slim down: shrink your waistline with The Economists' Diet

Not knowing where to turn, he called on the only area of expertise he had: economics. And he decided to apply the principles he learned to track and manage money to his waistline. Within a year he had shed four stone and - 14 years later - it has stayed off.

At a new job in Bloomberg in Washington DC, Chris shared his story with colleague Rob Barnett. Rob had just come off a TV appearance, bemoaning his obese appearance and was blaming his poor metabolism. But Chris told him to give up the excuses and imparted the economic dieting principles to give him a push. Rob shed five-and-a-half stone and kept it off. Together the pair fine-tuned their method and wrote The Economists' Diet.