Size of Saturday’s Dáil protest could determine next phase of National Maternity Hospital controversy

Politicians have been vigorously kicking the renewed political football of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH).

It’s been a regular fixture over the years.

And the equally long-running saga of the new National Children’s Hospital, with its ever-spiralling cost, would indicate that there is good mileage in surfing the angst of hospital controversy. It’s been the same back to Beaumont Hospital in the early 1980s.

If there’s a hospital involved, there must be a great chance of kicking the Government into intensive care, or at least inflicting a decent level of injury. Not that any Opposition politician would admit to any such cynical thinking.

Instead they see themselves as concerned only with the concerns of others – whereas those in power see it as a deliberate stoking of controversy.

The Taoiseach’s stance is simple: what is a maternity hospital about, if not delivery? He is determined to get it built.

On the other side of the argument is political opportunity – but also danger.

Opponents of the current deal to allow the project to finally get under way must be careful what they wish for.

It is not beyond all possibility that their carefully calibrated demands for delay, in order to get things right, in order to get the land transferred to public ownership, could be upended by disaster.

It was the Savita Halappanavar case, in which treatment appeared to be delayed lest a near-term baby be harmed (the details, involving sepsis, remain disputed), that finally forced Ireland to address the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which forbade abortion.

Her death led to an outcry and changed Ireland.

Now the public pendulum has swung so far in the opposite direction from 1983, when the so-called Pro-Life Amendment was introduced, that the clamour is all about any possible future denial of the right to a termination.

But a reversal of the tragic Savita story is a real possibility… even if it has not been spelt out so starkly.

The Taoiseach has spoken of the need for co-location with a tertiary acute hospital because of the complications that can arise in surgery – and the possible need for specialist cardiac services, for instance.

He has referred to “Nightingale wards” in the NMH’s current location at Holles Street, with all the overtones of cramped and dangerous conditions, which have, in fact, been explicitly referenced in official reports.

And he has spoken of certainty of the occasional need for a transfer of a patient – through city streets to another facility miles away. We can see the sketched dangers of an ambulance trapped in traffic-clogged streets. “Accidents happen,” Micheál Martin said.

Thus the Opposition knows that it would be better if its resistance to the new maternity hospital were time-limited – or at least produced victory in the short term.

Do they really want to go back to the drawing board if it has taken us since 2013 to get to this point? Or are those nine years really to be seen against prospective religious overshadowing of the new institution over the course of the proposed 299-year lease?

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless remarked last week that politicians think in terms of the next electoral cycle – whereas the Vatican thinks in centuries.

The dangers here and now, versus those possible into the future, must be weighed in the balance. And the balance does not lie solely with the present crop of political players.

Thus, in a polarised debate in which some are highly charged but vast swathes appear unconcerned either way, it could be that the scale of this Saturday’s planned protest at the Dáil will tell a tale.

Offhanded answers to pollsters are one thing – but showing up to a demo is markedly different.

The depth of feeling to be gauged by the size of the crowd will likely determine the next phase of the controversy.

It will provide at least a scan of the real extent of public concern in the long, long pregnancy of the National Maternity Hospital.

