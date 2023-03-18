| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Six Nations: No room for complacency in Ireland’s Grand Slam bid against England

Editorial

From left, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton pose for a team photo at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Expand

Close

From left, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton pose for a team photo at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty

From left, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton pose for a team photo at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty

From left, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Johnny Sexton pose for a team photo at the Aviva Stadium yesterday. Photo: David Rogers/Getty

A Grand Slam on the line, a team legitimately regarded as the best in the world and the potential winner of the Rugby World Cup later this year. It sounds familiar.

Go back 20 years and that’s how it played out at the old Lansdowne Road when Ireland faced England. The game is best remembered on this side of the Irish Sea for then President Mary McAleese infamously being forced to walk on grass because England captain Martin Johnson refused to move his team to the other side of the red carpet. Across the water, it’s remembered for the 42-6 demolition for England to win the Grand Slam before going on to win the World Cup.

Most Watched

Privacy