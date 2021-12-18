Sitka spruce snobbery is holding us back from growing a renewable building material

Last Saturday, I headed to Leitrim to investigate the Sitka spruce wars. People get very upset about Sitka spruce. Farmers and foresters can’t get licences to thin and fell trees planted decades ago. Objectors say Sitka spruces are horrible trees, squeezing out farming and native species. The debate is framed as nature versus money and good trees versus bad. I wanted to see for myself.

That’s how I found myself driving down the long avenue through dense woods into Killegar House near Carrigallen for a fascinating encounter with Lady Sue Kilbracken.

Killegar is a Georgian mansion on an elevated site that sweeps down to Lough Kilnemar.

Sue is the widow of the extraordinary Lord Kilbracken, who died in 2006. Australian-born, she stayed on in Killegar with her and Lord Kilbracken’s son, Seán Godley. Her faithful retainer, the handsome Joe, made us tea in the kitchen with its original flagstone floor, while Seán, working remotely in IT and an award-­winning poet, brought in wood for the Aga. A pair of sleepy dogs snuffled around, both rescued by Sue from the horror of puppy farms.

We all kept our jackets on, though, because the house is freezing. Poor Killegar is a wreck. Lord Kilbracken hadn’t a bean, and I doubt a penny has been spent on it for 50 years.

It’s achingly beautiful, and a national tragedy that we have no equivalent to the National Trust.

It’s not only the house that’s suffering. We explored the woods, and the want of money is evident there too.

The bulk consists of old native trees while smaller sections are planted with the hated Sitka spruce.

As Sue dryly observed, we hear a lot about rewilding these days, but Killegar is already wild. It’s a biodiversity haven and a popular spot for walking. We spotted several old wind-felled trees that should be removed and new trees planted, but there’s no state funding for maintaining ancient woodlands.

The grassland is let and. coming from Meath, I couldn’t help noticing the rushes in the fields. The land is poor. For Leitrim landowners struggling to farm cattle or sheep, a tree plantation makes sense. In fact, Leitrim is extraordinarily suited to growing Sitka. It grows three times faster than in Finland, which is famed for its Sitka ­industry.

The Sitka woods of Killegar are immediately recognisable from popular public forests people love walking in. It’s not a bad tree, just a different tree. Sitka is compared unfavourably with native species as the trees grow close together and few plants can grow beneath. But that canopy provides cover from wind and rain for animals, while birds of prey and smaller birds use Sitka for nesting.

However, groups such as Save Leitrim say they are fighting “the continued exploitation and decimation of the indigenous people and their environment by the Government’s subsidised conifer afforestation programme”. That’s pretty emotive. They say Sitka forestry is dominating Leitrim: 18pc of the county is planted, and they say forestry threatens the viability and sustainability of small farms. Foresters say small farms in Leitrim are neither viable nor sustainable. That’s why they plant trees instead. A tree is a lot friendlier to the environment than a cow.

Sitka is popular as a building material, in paper production and for musical instruments as it conducts sound beautifully. The State provides grants for planting and an annual return to farmers for 20 years when the crop is ‘thinned’. The main return comes after 35 years when it’s felled. Sue admits the land can look like the Somme after clear-felling, but the forester is legally obliged to replant, so it’s a temporary scene.

But people have been actively objecting to every application, and a massive backlog had built up, preventing harvesting.

Later, I chatted with Jackie Cahill, TD for Tipperary and chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture. He had just visited an elderly neighbour who had witnessed land clear-felled three times in his lifetime. You plant, fell and replant.

That’s the definition of a renewable building material. Think of it as a crop, like potatoes, that takes 35 years to harvest.

If we don’t grow timber, we import it for higher prices and with a transport carbon footprint.

As crops go, it’s heavily regulated. New plantations must include 15pc broadleaves and 10 to 15pc biodiversity.

Licences are required for planting, thinning, harvesting and even building access roads into the forests. It’s a bureaucratic quagmire.

Since the introduction of a €200 fee per objection, the backlog has eased, but it can still take a year to get a felling licence, and Coillte gets most of them. It sounds nice to say, as the Greens do, that we should move away from Sitka and toward native species, but why and how?

You could pay landowners to plant native species and watch them grow for a hundred years, but we would still need timber for houses, so where would that come from? Finland and Scotland?

The Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture published the Mackinnon Report on forestry, which recommended a single consent covering planting, road construction, management and felling.

Green Party senator Pippa Hackett, the minister of state for forestry, is making all the right noises about improving the system, but growers are sceptical the bureaucratic morass will be fixed any time soon.

It seems mad that, in a housing crisis, tree snobbery is holding us back from growing and harvesting a renewable building material.

Sitka is a solution, not a problem. Senator Hackett will have to deliver on this, and soon.