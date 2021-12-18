| 6.4°C Dublin

Sitka spruce snobbery is holding us back from growing a renewable building material

Sarah Carey

Lady Sue Kilbracken, with pet dog Toby, at Killegar in Co Leitrim, where native woodland is interspersed with sections of Sitka. Photo: Sven Arnstein Expand

Lady Sue Kilbracken, with pet dog Toby, at Killegar in Co Leitrim, where native woodland is interspersed with sections of Sitka. Photo: Sven Arnstein

Last Saturday, I headed to Leitrim to investigate the Sitka spruce wars. People get very upset about Sitka spruce. Farmers and foresters can’t get licences to thin and fell trees planted decades ago. Objectors say Sitka spruces are horrible trees, squeezing out farming and native species. The debate is framed as nature versus money and good trees versus bad. I wanted to see for myself.

That’s how I found myself driving down the long avenue through dense woods into Killegar House near Carrigallen for a fascinating encounter with Lady Sue Kilbracken.

