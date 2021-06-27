Sister, any chance of a bit of oul land for d’oul hospital? 

The major parties — Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael — have historically been meek and ineffectual in dealing with both the Catholic Church and An Garda Síochána. And now, in planning a new National Maternity Hospital, the government parties have become farcically entangled with the church.

Just build the bloody hospital. Foundations and walls, equipment and staff. It’s a project — carry it through. It’s what governments exist to do.

Instead, we have politicians simpering that it would be nice if the nuns could see their way clear to “gift” the State a bit of oul land where we might build the oul hospital, may God be good to us.

And the same politicians seem satisfied that the Garda Commissioner has apologised because the police force cancelled large numbers of emergency domestic abuse calls. The attitude seems to be that the man apologised, it would be bad manners to demand anything more than that.

It’s almost as embarrassing as the time someone handed in the lost machine gun at the station.

Both health and policing have troubled histories.

Unfortunately, the political parties with the job of dealing with the latest problems are themselves dysfunctional.

Given the history of the church, it’s beyond bizarre that nuns are in any way involved in discussions about the maternity hospital. That history suggests public health and education structures need to be protected from the Catholic Church. Instead, the nuns have for some reason become players in the maternity hospital project.

Yes, religious people played a major role in education and medicine — for historic reasons. And their work was used by the institutional church to attain a position of influence over children and families.

Yes, the great majority of Catholics are decent people. The institution, however, has a long history of putting its own interests above all else, including the physical and psychological safety of children.

And — similarly — yes, there’s no shortage of individual gardaí who have been efficient, committed, scrupulous public servants. The police institution, however, has a long history of putting its own interests above all else, including, it now turns out, the physical and psychological safety of children.

Here’s some brutal truth.

In 1986, years before the revelations about child sex abuse, Archbishop of Dublin Kevin McNamara took legal advice on protecting the church’s finances. On foot of that advice, he approached the Church & General insurance company and took out insurance against the diocese being held liable when its priests abused children. The hierarchy knew the abuse was happening and that it would continue.

The other dioceses rushed to pay premiums of between £515 and £750 a year for similar financial insurance.

Slow to protect the children, double-quick fast in protecting their finances.

And the existence of that foul record should for ever more guide the State in all its dealings with the institutional church.

It goes back further.

In August 1927, when the State was just five years old, officialdom had the benefit of the report of an entity called “The Commission on Relief of the Sick and Destitute Poor, including the Insane Poor”.

The Commission had been at work for three years. The State now knew that, nationally, one in 14 children died within their first year. Pretty bad.

However, the commission revealed that a scandalous one-third of “illegitimate” babies born in 1924 died within their first year. And the commission knew why.

Such babies were often from “respectable” families, given to people paid to raise them. If the money ran out — or if the money had been paid in advance in a lump sum — those who supposedly took the child into care had no financial reason to properly look after the child. They simply neglected it and it died.

This was known to church and state since 1927. An entire apparatus was built around controlling and concealing mothers and babies. Sexual feeling had to be oppressed, marriage had to be elevated. Babies born of normal human desire had to be deemed “illegitimate” — not a real, legitimate baby, but a disposable by-product.

From this came the “homes” and the “laundries” that litter our past.

All of this, and the system that bred it, was callous and cruel. While proclaiming the sacredness of life, the institutional church was complacent about rampant death among the babies deemed illegitimate.

This attitude survived over decades, while the church fought a rearguard action as its secrets were exposed.

In 2002, in negotiations over who should pay redress to the abuse victims, the church had a crew of very efficient lawyers. The State had a politician.

The church was relentless, the State was accommodating. The State was stuck with paying the great bulk of redress.

And while a relatively small proportion of clerics sexually and physically abused children, virtually the entire Catholic institution conspired in protecting the church, even when that meant enabling the offenders to carry on abusing.

The welfare of the children was sacrificed in order to protect the reputation of the church.

Given the record of the institutional church, the safest and most constructive thing successive FF/FG governments could have done was remove any and every aspect of the church from all educational and medical care.

Instead, the politicians’ instinct remains to bow the knee.

Where the church was cynically aggressive, An Garda Síochána was merely dysfunctional.

We are now, God help us, engaged in explaining to the members of the force that when women or children suffer abuse and they take the risk of calling for help, a garda should not cancel the call.

It’s as though we had to teach firefighters that when dealing with a blaze they should not spray petrol on the flames.

We don’t need to tell farmers that spraying crops with arsenic is not recommended. Bakers already know that in making bread a sack of flour does the job better than a sack of cement.

Yet we need to tell police officers to pay attention to a call for help.

This is not an isolated problem — the culture within the force has for a long time been, to say the least, questionable.

Take an incident that should have been utterly private — a troubled woman arrested after being caught on CCTV, naked in public. The images went from garda possession to social media. Or take a major public matter — the investigation of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Among the items that went missing from garda possession in that case were five garda files on suspects, 22 exhibits, 139 witness statements and a blood-spattered garden gate.

Once, in the middle of a riot in O’Connell Street, I watched a garda carefully guide a pair of frightened youngsters — maybe aged 14 or so — to safety. He then went off to do his job elsewhere. Shortly afterwards, he came running back to protect the youngsters from baton-wielding colleagues who, for no discernible reason, decided they needed a thumping. I think of that incident as emblematic of the force: a conscientious cop winning public trust and his colleagues destroying that trust.

This is the force that created a million faked breath tests — or was it two million? No wonder they don’t have time to follow up emergency calls.

These matters — the politicking of the church and the amateurism and aggression within the police — are serious political problems. Decades pass, the list of disquieting events and the consequent damage grows longer.

Ultimately, the answer lies with the politicians. And that, given the poor quality of too many of the people we elect, is another problem.