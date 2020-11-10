Sinn Féin’s no-confidence vote is really about Micheál, not Leo

Seconds out, round two…as Leo Varadkar goes into the Dáil for a replay of last week’s row about a leaked confidential document.

Why? Surely this is a case of flogging a dead horse, when everyone has already made up their minds whether Leo was acting for the greater good and to benefit general practice in Ireland, or instead has shamelessly dissembled and tried to dress up the fact that he broke the rules as Taoiseach to benefit a personal friend?

Naturally Sinn Féin begs to differ. It is not a nine-day wonder. This is instead an issue that goes to the heart of personal probity in power and the main opposition party will make no apology for slapping down a motion of no confidence because the man has disgraced the office.

But the Sinn Féin no-confidence vote isn’t actually about Leo Varadkar, except in a tactical sense. More strategically, it is actually about Micheál Martin.

Sinn Féin wants to further exploit cracks in its main rival, Fianna Fáil, and to force the Taoiseach into a further humiliating backing of the Fine Gael leader, thereby further stoking resentment within his own ranks.

It is far less about damaging Leo Varadkar than it is about weakening Micheál Martin by showing to the grassroots who his friends are and how he is prepared to suck up to them.

Fianna Fáil TDs know the real game afoot and were anxious to come out yesterday to say the matter was settled, the Government would vote confidence in itself, and they would be “amazed” if any of their colleagues did not do the same.

But it is not hard to discern Sinn Féin’s wider agenda and long-term goal. Today’s battle is just one more firefight towards weakening Fianna Fáil’s appeal in the eyes of the public so that it can be replaced on the left of centre by Mary Lou’s members and movement, with a Fianna Fáil rump ultimately forced to throw in their lot with Fine Gael, much as the last remnants of the Progressive Democrats had to do.

Fianna Fáil – sister party of the SDLP, after all – occupies the political space Sinn Féin is targeting. Both claim to be Republican parties. There is no doubt that Sinn Féin claims to be of the left (despite claims of fascism occasionally hurled in its direction), while Fianna Fáil is at least to the left of Fine Gael and thereby first in line for cannibalisation, as happened with the SDLP.

Chris Andrews, a notable TD who defected from Fianna Fáil to Sinn Féin, last week tweeted that it would be interesting to see which way disaffected Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan voted on Leo the Leak.

Of course Jim stayed true, but Micheál Martin’s refusal to treat the leak with anything more serious than the mild observation that it was “not appropriate” and “not best practice”, sparked apoplexy at the the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting.

Sinn Féin took note of Fianna Fáil TDs railing at their leader for allegedly sacking Barry Cowen and Dara Calleary without ‘due process’, but demanding it for Leo. In truth they are humiliated that their leader still seems to dance to the Fine Gael tune after four years of confidence and supply And Martin’s accidental yet Freudian references to Leo as ‘Taoiseach’ have become more common of late. The suspicion is also growing that he is too cerebral for FF supporters, and too sycophantic to Fine Gael – as if a political social climber.

Exploiting those internal divisions, even if they go unexpressed at the next parliamentary party meeting, is really what today’s motion is all about.