Sinn Féin’s no-confidence vote is really about Micheál, not Leo

Senan Molony

Sinn Fein's vote is really all about Micheál Martin rather than Leo Varadkar. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Seconds out, round two…as Leo Varadkar goes into the Dáil for a replay of last week’s row about a leaked confidential document.

Why? Surely this is a case of flogging a dead horse, when everyone has already made up their minds whether Leo was acting for the greater good and to benefit general practice in Ireland, or instead has shamelessly dissembled and tried to dress up the fact that he broke the rules as Taoiseach to benefit a personal friend?

Naturally Sinn Féin begs to differ. It is not a nine-day wonder. This is instead an issue that goes to the heart of personal probity in power and the main opposition party will make no apology for slapping down a motion of no confidence because the man has disgraced the office.

