| 5.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin should discipline Stanley to help fulfil worthy ambitions across Ireland

Colette Browne

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for and deleted a tweet. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for and deleted a tweet. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for and deleted a tweet. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley apologised for and deleted a tweet. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

At the weekend, Sinn Féin recorded its highest ever Red C opinion poll result having attained 30pc first preference support. However, instead of basking in positive headlines, the party was mired in controversy.

A tweet by Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley confirmed the regular charges of some opposition parties that once you scratch the surface of Sinn Féin, what you find are apologists for IRA violence.

“Kilmicheal (1920) and Narrow Water (1979) the 2 IRA operations that taught the elite of d British army and the establishment the cost of occupying Ireland. Pity for everyone they were such slow learners,” he wrote.

Privacy