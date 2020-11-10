| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Varadkar is just another populist political stunt

Ian O'Doherty

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald outside the Convention Centre Dublin for a Dáil session. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Close

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald outside the Convention Centre Dublin for a Dáil session. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald outside the Convention Centre Dublin for a Dáil session. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

PA

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald outside the Convention Centre Dublin for a Dáil session. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

As the eyes of the world turned to events in America and the US presidential election, it was nice to see that, closer to home, some of us still enjoy more traditional pursuits.

In this instance, I am of course referring to Sinn Féin's increasingly self-destructive desire to mount Leo Varadkar's head on a political pike of its own making.

Varadkar's leaking of an unpublished GP document to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a man who may or may not have been a friend of his, was a bad idea, that's for sure. His handling of the matter could have been better, that's for sure. It was a lapse of judgment, that's for sure.

Privacy