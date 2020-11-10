Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Varadkar is just another populist political stunt

As the eyes of the world turned to events in America and the US presidential election, it was nice to see that, closer to home, some of us still enjoy more traditional pursuits.

In this instance, I am of course referring to Sinn Féin's increasingly self-destructive desire to mount Leo Varadkar's head on a political pike of its own making.

Varadkar's leaking of an unpublished GP document to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a man who may or may not have been a friend of his, was a bad idea, that's for sure. His handling of the matter could have been better, that's for sure. It was a lapse of judgment, that's for sure.

But did that act have any real, substantive impact on absolutely anything? Well, nobody's sure.

The only thing most of us are sure about is that Leo did a Very Bold Thing. That the cockiest kid in the class was then forced to stand up and apologise in front of all the other pupils, rather than try to brazen it out, is testament to that fact.

But here's the thing – nobody really cares.

Maybe in more normal times this would have become a larger issue. Maybe.

But as we have learned to our cost in the Year Of Dread that is 2020, these aren't normal times and contrary to Sinn Féin's increasingly flimsy assertions, we all have bigger fish to worry about.

With the country back into a lockdown that may well see Christmas effectively cancelled, people are worried about not seeing loved ones, friends and family members until sometime in 2021. People are worried about their jobs, homes and very future. The 'ordinary people' that Sinn Féin claims to represent are facing the prospect of economic ruin and that's what has been concentrating their minds.

Oh, and there's the small matter of Brexit which, to quote a certain Gerry Adams, hasn't gone away, you know.

These aren't just challenging or difficult times, as the hoary old cliché-peddlers keep reminding us. They're bloody terrifying times.

People who had worked their butts off since the catastrophic economic crash of a decade ago now find themselves enduring their own Groundhog Day from hell as they fear that all their hard work and effort might very well have been for naught. We only need to look at the mental health statistics to see that, as a nation, the biggest virus we face is not Covid-19, but an epidemic of anxiety and fretfulness that will leave a mark on us for a generation.

So when Mary Lou McDonald decided to make this the hill that she wants Leo to die on, it was hard to escape the impression that she simply hadn't read the room.

Ahead of today's motion of no confidence in the Tánaiste, the Sinn Féin leader was quick to denounce his “obnoxious” brand of politics before warming to her theme even further and insisting that: “This kind of claustrophobic, entitled politics is exactly the kind of politics that has left us in difficulties and have left people with a substandard health service, and in circumstances where they can't have a stable roof over their head and that is the reason why we are calling this out.”

With the best will in the world and with all due respect to the Sinn Féin leader, that is complete bunkum and she must know that.

This is nothing more than publicity-motivated political hit job on the deputy leader of this country at a time when this country desperately needs stability. McDonald was also quick to castigate Micheál Martin for what she unfairly described as his “weasel words” in defence of Varadkar last week.

But what did she expect the Taoiseach to do? Did she sincerely expect Martin to fire him? Did she honestly want the Government to implode? Her public utterances on the matter leave little doubt that this was precisely what she wanted. Her declaration that while she didn't want to collapse the current administration (heaven forbid!) if the motion of no confidence is indeed passed, such a decision “would be a matter for the Government” was disingenuous at best. In fact, to use her own phrase, they could easily be described as weasel words.

There used to be an old political adage that being in power was tough but being in opposition was easy. Since Sinn Féin became the largest opposition party following the election in February, it seems to be doing its best to show that even being in opposition can be a hard station. Riven by internal bickering and widespread reports of bullying, controversies over donations and undeclared funds and the jaw-droppingly daft decision to attend, en masse, the funeral of Bobby Storey, have rather taken the gloss of Sinn Féin's newly discovered cloak of respectability.

Sinn Féin can promise free houses and free money for everyone in the audience all it likes but everyone, with the exception of its die-hard supporters, can see that it has not enjoyed a good time leading the opposition.

That's not to say we should all be offering blanket support to the Government. A coalition of the unwilling if ever there was one, the resentment felt by some members of Fianna Fáil at having to do such close business with Fine Gael has provided a target-rich environment for any political snipers who want to take pot shots. That's all well and good – to a point.

But the point we're currently at is one of a genuinely alarming national and global crisis and there really doesn't seem to be much of a popular demand to see another round of political bloodletting.

Particularly in this instance when the controversy is, to use the American term, a nothingburger.

Every country needs a strong government and, equally, every country needs a strong opposition to keep it in check.

But this was the wrong battle for Sinn Féin to pick and, frankly, makes them look like a petty and opportunistic shower of political chancers.

Frankly, I can't say I'm surprised. Today’s motion is a political stunt and nothing more than that.