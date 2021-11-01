Sinn Féin dropping opposition to non-jury courts is a cynical political move

Anyone believing Sinn Féin’s decision to drop its long-held opposition to non-jury courts marked a major shift in the party’s view of the terrorist violence perpetrated by the Provisional IRA would be very much mistaken.

The key quote on the policy change was not from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald but rather her justice spokesperson Martin Kenny who presumably hopes to one day become the country’s Minister for Justice.

In tabling a motion at the party’s ard fheis to allow for non-jury courts in “exceptional circumstances”, Kenny said the legislation underpinning the Special Criminal Court was “used in the past for political convenience in times of conflict against republicans”.

The political convenience he speaks of involved the Irish State using the courts to avoid situations where dangerous Provisional IRA terrorists would target jurors with intimidation to ensure they were not convicted for violent crimes. The fear was that terrorist thugs with access to guns and explosives would be able to exert pressure on people chosen randomly to hear trials of those involved in wreaking havoc across the island, including killing gardaí.

Mr Kenny’s comments clearly indicated Sinn Féin still does not believe non-jury courts were justified when used for the trials of Provisional IRA members despite the group being an illegal organisation with the capacity to unleash fear and violence across communities both north and south.

Interestingly, one of the first TDs to address the Sinn Féin ard fheis after Kenny was Pauline Tully. Ms Tully didn’t address the Special Criminal Courts motion but rather spoke on the subject of disability rights.

However, her views on non-jury courts may have been interesting given her former marriage to Provisional IRA member Pearse McAuley, who was convicted by the Special Criminal Court of the manslaughter of Garda Jerry McCabe.

McAuley was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and collected at Castlerea Prison by then senior Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris.

Five years later McAuley was arrested again for a savage Christmas Eve knife attack on his former wife in front of their children. He is still in prison.

Does Martin Kenny believe McAuley’s conviction for Jerry McCabe’s horrific death was secured through a politically convenient court or would bringing such a violent criminal to trial justify his exceptional circumstances for a non-jury court?

Setting aside Sinn Féin’s failure to truly recognise the role the Special Criminal Court has played in protecting citizens, the policy shift is also a cynical political move.

The reality has set in for Sinn Féin that opposing an institution that protects the public from criminals is isolating them from a large section of the electorate.

For decades, Sinn Féin insisted the court was unjust and in direct conflict with international norms on human rights.

But, now, with the prospect of entering power becomes a reality they ditch its opposition to the courts.

It is not the first time and certainly will not be the last time Sinn Féin will drop a long-held policy. This is the same party that voted against every EU referendum until Brexit. It also wasn’t that long ago that it wanted to increase corporation tax rate to 17.5pc before changing its position to the 12.5pc status quo.

Sinn Féin will do the exact same with its other policies if they become inconvenient.

Does anyone really believe it will be abolish property taxes if it takes office? Given the worldwide push to address climate change, does anyone seriously believe it will abandon carbon taxes once in power?

The aim of the game is to get into power and once it is all bets will be off. Non-jury courts will stay but it is very likely all the taxes it promises to abolish will also stay. The only objective that won’t be dropped is the party’s pursuit of a united Ireland. All other policies are expendable and subject to the electoral mood.