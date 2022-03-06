| -1.8°C Dublin

Sinn Féin don’t support the PSNI — and that’s why Catholics aren’t joining

Jon Burrows

The number of Catholic officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is sliding slowly towards 25pc. A key plank of the new beginning to policing envisaged by the Patten Commission and the wider peace process is splintering.

Achieving a police service that is reflective of the society it serves is universally accepted as beneficial to fair and effective policing. Whilst reflectiveness goes beyond religion, it was this imbalance that was described in the Patten Report as the most striking problem. That imbalance was considered so serious that the government derogated from fair employment legislation to introduce the controversial 50-50 recruitment, which ran for 10 years from 2001.

