Sinn Féin don’t support the PSNI — and that’s why Catholics aren’t joining

The number of Catholic officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is sliding slowly towards 25pc. A key plank of the new beginning to policing envisaged by the Patten Commission and the wider peace process is splintering.

Achieving a police service that is reflective of the society it serves is universally accepted as beneficial to fair and effective policing. Whilst reflectiveness goes beyond religion, it was this imbalance that was described in the Patten Report as the most striking problem. That imbalance was considered so serious that the government derogated from fair employment legislation to introduce the controversial 50-50 recruitment, which ran for 10 years from 2001.

During 50-50, the number of Catholics in the PSNI rose from 8pc to 29pc and peaked shortly afterwards. However, that advance is now in reverse. In plain terms, between 2001-2011 one in every two new recruits was a Catholic, in recent years four out of every five new recruits has been a Protestant.

As the PSNI turned 20 last month some politicians called for 50-50 to be reintroduced, but that would be a temporary fix of deeper problems. Catholics generally are more reluctant to choose policing as a career than Protestants and unless the underlying reasons for this are addressed, derogations from fair employment laws are a divisive sticking plaster.

During 50-50 recruitment many in public leadership congratulated themselves for the rapidly rising number of Catholics in the PSNI, however the actual applications from Catholics always lagged those from Protestants. This was the time for soul-searching not self-congratulation; the roof was not mended when the sun was shining. Indeed a major drawback of 50-50 is that it removes the focus from the problem and the imperative for those in leadership to solve it.

The application rates from Catholics peaked at a healthy 44pc in 2007 whilst 50-50 was mid-cycle; they have declined ever since to just 30pc in 2021. Ending 50-50 did not cause Catholic application rates to drop off, it just stopped artificially remedying it. Catholics are not only less likely to apply to join the police, they are more likely to opt out during the process. This meant that only 24pc of those who were appointed in 2021 identified as Catholic; this has been as low as 19pc in recent years.

The problem is stark. In percentage terms, nearly as many Catholics applied to join the RUC after the 1994 IRA ceasefire as are joining the PSNI now. This is remarkable given the sea changes in policing, politics and the security situation. The truth is that the residual terrorist threat and a lack of political leadership by Sinn Féin are largely responsible for policing remaining an unattractive career choice for too many Catholics.

The impact of the terrorist threat on Catholic recruitment to policing in Northern Ireland is clear. Catholic applications to the RUC trebled after the 1994 IRA ceasefire and collapsed after it was broken. Catholic applications to the PSNI first began declining after 2007 — the year dissidents shot a Catholic officer as he dropped his child to school in Derry. Dissident groups began targeting off-duty Catholic officers in earnest from this point onwards, murdering Ronan Kerr and seriously injuring Peadar Heffron. These were personal attacks, aimed at officers from nationalist communities and designed to dissuade Catholics from joining the PSNI.

The impact of the dissident terrorist threat can be greater on officers from nationalist communities. Many Catholic police officers never return to their neighbourhoods after joining the PSNI.

I saw the personal sacrifice at first hand; working with colleagues to get off-duty officers safely in and out of wake homes and family funerals. It is a reality check on this place’s residual problems that such steps are required to allow a civilian police officer to say goodbye to a deceased family member.

When men and women stand bravely to serve society they deserve full political support. That support is sorely missed, because human beings cope with adversity exponentially better when they are encouraged. Whilst the forces of law and order continue to dismantle dissident groups, it is high time mainstream republican leaders stood up to the plate, wholeheartedly encouraging Catholics to join the police and giving the PSNI their full support.

Fifteen years after Sinn Féin supposedly began supporting policing, it hasn’t managed to attend one PSNI passing-out ceremony. What a statement to new and prospective nationalist recruits.

It took Sinn Féin until last year to attend its first recruitment campaign launch; this was agreed at the last minute and it arrived as the event was finishing. Sinn Féin continues to politicise policing by falsely ascribing malign sectarian motives to police actions it disagrees with, and it continues to eulogise those who took the lives of police officers in the past. These are not signals to its base that joining the ranks of law and order is a noble calling.

Recently a Sinn Féin MLA provided a £50,000 surety to secure the bail of a New IRA suspect accused of plotting to kill police officers. The suspect is from a ward in Derry from which not a single application to join the PSNI has ever been received. The actions of this MLA won’t help change that any time soon. Frankly, it is difficult to imagine a serving Sinn Féin MLA standing bail for a suspected paedophile or drug dealer.

Sinn Féin signing up to policing did not move the needle of Catholic recruitment because truly supporting policing includes advocacy as well as accountability. The largest nationalist party in Northern Ireland is not showing leadership or sincerity in trying to attract Catholics to policing. Until it does, it has little legitimacy in criticising the PSNI’s workforce imbalance and it remains part of the problem, rather than the solution.

Jon Burrows is a former head of PSNI Discipline Branch