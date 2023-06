As women know only too well, there are shampoos and conditioners for all sorts of hair. Photo: Getty Images

Remember that catchy 1990 ad from Vidal Sassoon for Wash & Go shampoo? “Take two bottles into the shower? Not me! I want to wash my hair, and Go!” proclaimed the preposterously good looking bloke, towel casually thrown across his naked torso, empowering men everywhere to ditch the “shampoo AND conditioner” as if their lives, and hair, would be transformed.