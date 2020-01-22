Sinead Ryan: 'Calorie counts in restaurants are fatheaded'

Some eateries do this already including, ironically, McDonald's. (Does anyone think, "I'm gasping for a Big Mac but oh, look, I can get a bag of grapes and a salad, let's do that!")

I'm against both obesity and calorie counting. Specifically, because one calorie is manifestly not the same as another.

A banana, and a WeightWatchers chocolate digestive biscuit are both 52 calories. Nobody would claim they are the same 52 calories nutritionally.

Half an avocado, lettuce and cucumber costs you 143 calories and 15g of fat. A two-finger KitKat is only 116 cals and 5g of fat. So you can really have three of them for your lunch and skip the salad?

It's ridiculous.

Restaurateurs are up in arms because the proposal will seriously hamper their ability to do their job. It's one thing a homogeneous chain or pre-packaged foods in the supermarket having calorie, fat and carb counts, all carefully measured and weighed out in a factory. It's entirely a different matter expecting chefs, cooking to order in a busy kitchen to weigh out 12g of cream or 24g of butter for every dish so you can have exactly the calorie count on the menu.

Anyone who has watched 'MasterChef' may well see top-end Michelin kitchens with a weighing scale, artistically carving fish or meat for a precise plating up, but they also charge through the nose for the extra work involved.

When I go to a restaurant it's a treat. It's certainly not as often as I would like, and to be honest, I don't want the guilt induced by the numbers attached to the starters. But it's my money, my choice and, in fairness, my waistline.

Also, a little credit. People are not stupid. Does anybody really not know battered fish and chips is going to put a lot more fat around your middle than grilled sole and boiled potatoes? If they don't, then the calorie counts probably aren't the problem.

Is this the blob that you can eat between meals?

It's a great pity they can't invent something you can ingest with your food which chomps its way through the fat and leaves all the useful stuff.

I'm hopeful, since the first "living robots" have been built using stem cells from frogs. Scientists are even calling the space-age amphibian/machine hybrid a new life form.

The tiny (microscopically so, less than a millimetre wide) blobs can be used to transport medicines in the body, clean up micro plastics from the sea or scrape plaque from arteries.

The xenobots are alive, but not alive. Robots that race around the body, survive for weeks without sustenance and bind together in packs to deliver their message. They gang up to push themselves into specific locations and self-replicate when damaged.

A bit like political parties at election time.

Here's my answer to our January blues

Is it still January?

I mean, how can it be? It's been months since the Christmas party, years since the last pay day with ages to go before the next one.

We're down to tinned beans and the heel of the bread. Dry January and #Veganuary is now a necessity since there's only wilted broccoli and tap water until the end of the month.

I have a proposal (prospective TDs, listen up) - make January the new February. Just lopping off a couple of days would make a difference. Thirty-one is just too many.

