Sinead Ryan: 'A grown-up talk about our water needed'

Our water supply is, and remains, a dysfunctional, badly managed and chronically under-funded mechanism.

That it is our single most important natural resource (certainly the only one on which life itself is dependent) makes it all the more shameful.

Irish Water blamed, in part, heavy rain which caused the treatment to falter. Imagine that, in Ireland of all places, heavy rain. Who could possibly have predicted it?

It seems like a million years of austerity ago when we were all asked to contribute our part to making water clean, safe and reliable. We refused.

Those of us who were not happy to pay, but understood the obligation to do so, got a refund we didn't really want. The entire exercise cost Ireland Inc a great deal of money.

It puts us, possibly, in the slightly smug position of being able to say "we told you so", except it's too dispiriting, and doesn't change anything.

Isn't it about time we had another national conversation about the difference between free water in a wet country (put a bucket in your garden) and clean, treated, drinkable water?

Natural resources are always expensive, and always paid for.

The only choice is whether you want to pay for it indirectly through general taxation, or directly, where the highest users pay proportionately more?

Or does that still sound a little too grown-up for the melting snowflakes?

Being in public eye now means attacks by trolls

When you allow yourself to become public in a newspaper, with a byline picture and easily accessible contact details, it leaves you open to whatever comes your way, whether it be, "I completely agree, well done on such and such", or "Outrageous. How dare you write such and such", often about the same article.

Ho hum. It's what we sign up for. Eventually, most journalists get asked to go on radio or telly to opine about such and such. It is a consequence of our job and of course we can refuse, and some do, preferring the slightly more protective written word.

Those who embrace all forms of media have experienced, to varying degrees, the angry mob, the keyboard warrior and the hostility finely honed by the anonymity of social media, mainly on Twitter. Women journalists often have the added comments about their hair, dress, appearance and weight to contend with, aside from what they actually say.

For six female writers, a years-long campaign of vilification, hatred and abuse finally came to an end last week as a lonely troll was jailed for three years.

Brendan Doolin (37) systematically and persistently harassed and harangued the women whom he didn't know, and who lived infinitely more interesting lives than he, hiding on the internet in a house he hadn't left in 17 years, which didn't stop him threatening he was 'on the way over', or watching them. He found them again and again, even after they had blocked and reported him.

Many politicians report similar abuse, seen as an easy mark for those not brave enough to stand for anything themselves. In the UK, more than 20 women MPs have decided not to run the gamut of election campaigning next month, with those willing to stand again pairing up or door-knocking in groups.

They have the even more sinister but very real echo of Jo Cox's murder hanging over them.

Disagreement with those in public life is welcome and important. But you can't help feeling the lines being crossed are more common than they used to be.

Irish Independent