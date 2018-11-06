Sinead Moriarty: 'It's time to stop punishing women for sins of husbands'

Should the sins of the husband taint the wife? Should a husband's bad behaviour cast a shadow over his wife's life? Should she somehow be held responsible for his misdoings?

It seems so old-fashioned to think that in this day and age, in this era of #MeToo, that a woman would be expected to 'pay' for her husband's transgressions.

And yet, this weekend, actress and best buddy of Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra, has been castigated in the media for wearing a Marchesa dress to her bridal shower.