Since we are living longer, we should all learn how to secure a better quality of life

John Downing

Weightlifter Richie Patterson and residents of Edmund Hillary Retirement Village during Queen Elizabeth’s Baton Relay in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Getty

JUST a few days ago we learnt that Irish people now have the highest life expectancy in the EU, according to Eurostat. Irish people born in 2020 can expect a lifespan of 82.6 years.

That is higher than any other EU country and it means we need to talk about ageing in all its facets – not least about housing for the elderly.

