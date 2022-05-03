Since we are living longer, we should all learn how to secure a better quality of life

JUST a few days ago we learnt that Irish people now have the highest life expectancy in the EU, according to Eurostat. Irish people born in 2020 can expect a lifespan of 82.6 years.

That is higher than any other EU country and it means we need to talk about ageing in all its facets – not least about housing for the elderly.

Or as Baroness Howarth of the UK all-party parliamentary group on ageing put it rather pithily: “We need as much attention paid to the last-time buyer as the first-time buyer.”

Overall EU life expectancy fell from 81.3 years to 80.4 in the timespan 2019/2020. This may be related to sudden increased mortality in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Here’s another thing definitely related to the dreaded Covid-19. In 2020 a gem of a book, Rethink ­Housing Options for Senior Citizens, was published to little acclaim.

I spent the holiday weekend reading it and greatly benefited from it. The author, lifelong educationalist Pat O’Mahony, advocates establishing “retirement villages in every Irish community” as a way of giving those longer lives greater quality and enjoyment. It’s an idea which deserves greater attention from central and local government and every Irish citizen.

The author persuasively argues that in 21st-century Ireland, ensuring older people live comfortably and fulfilled for as long as possible is a societal responsibility. It cannot just be left to the older people themselves, their families, or to charity.

But encouragingly, ensuring the quality of life of our elderly does not require the expenditure of large amounts of scarce public resources. It does need a shift in thinking about the older people, thus avoiding ­ageism which can only rebound on ourselves if we live long enough.

The real political challenge is that it does require the State to bring in legislation and fit-for-purpose regulations on standards and oversight. Homes for older people must be close to all amenities – cultural, retail, hospitality, transport and religious. That needs a dedicated local government zoning category.

The author argues that at present many older people, irrespective of their means, live in relative isolation, even in urban areas.

They often live in homes unsuited to their needs and sometimes in homes that negatively affect their quality of life.

Then, as they become frail, their need for community-based healthcare and homecare often goes unmet. Consequently, many end up in expensive nursing homes, prematurely.

Mr O’Mahony spent most of the 1970s and 1980s working in Australia and he still has a lot of connections with that country. He says that both Australia and New Zealand have responded to the challenge of housing for older people by developing the retirement village model. Some 13pc of Australians and New Zealanders – about one in eight – aged over 60 currently reside in retirement villages.

If Ireland adopted this approach it could enhance the lives of a significant proportion of our elderly at no extra cost to the State while releasing homes to first-time buyers. He points to research showing 15pc of Irish people over 65 would be interested in retirement village living.

The author concedes that retirement villages are not a silver bullet for improving older people’s quality of life because much else needs to be done. But it can make a significant contribution towards enhancing the lives of many older people and those who care for them.

Housing alone, irrespective of its age-friendliness, is not enough. Health and social care services generally must be integrated into the whole housing package.

Ways must also be developed to facilitate good interactions between retirement villages and the wider community.

If society generally can harness the skills and experience of senior citizens, they can cost-effectively enhance the sustainability of struggling voluntary organisations. If we can get the “village” model right, many in their golden years should be able to live with a high level of independence and a good quality of life for much longer.

It is about providing them with attractive housing options they may choose to live in rather than with housing they are, in any sense, required to live in.

Retirement villages are relevant to both homeowners and those in social housing. After all, we all get old and frail, if we live long enough.

Experience in Australia and elsewhere shows that homeowners and those in social housing need retirement villages – in roughly equal ­proportions.

