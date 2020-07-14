| 12°C Dublin

Since staggering back into office, Martin and Fianna Fáil seem hell-bent on self-immolation

Colette Browne

Leader: Micheál Martin, on his way to Cabinet yesterday, has seen his first few weeks in office marked by controversy. Photo: Collins Expand

Leader: Micheál Martin, on his way to Cabinet yesterday, has seen his first few weeks in office marked by controversy. Photo: Collins

Ordinarily, when a political party is returned to government – particularly in the wake of a recent election which nearly decimated it – its members express joy, pride and gratitude. But, then, Fianna Fáil was never an ordinary party.

Once dubbed the “natural” party of government, Fianna Fáil clearly lost its mojo during its nine years in the wilderness.

Since it staggered back to the promised land of government, it has eschewed decorum and professionalism and instead embarked on a bewildering exercise of self-immolation.