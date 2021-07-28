| 10.9°C Dublin

Simone Biles’ Olympic withdrawal on mental health grounds shows there can be greatness in saying ‘no’

Alyssa Rosenberg

Rather than being viewed as an act of weakness, Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from the Olympic Games is a courageous decision that shines a brighter light on mental health. Photo: Reuters/Dylan Martinez Expand

THE most dramatic image at the Tokyo Olympics thus far wasn't the spectacle of the opening ceremonies or a photo finish in the pool.

Rather, it was the crooked line of Simone Biles' tightly sealed lips as she walked to the sidelines after a disappointing vault performance in the gymnastics team all-around competition.

Yesterday, Biles withdrew from that contest and has subsequently decided to withdraw from tomorrow’s women’s all-around final. It's a development that upends one of the biggest stories of the Games.

