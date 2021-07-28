Simone Biles’ courage to walk away from the biggest moment of her career should be applauded

You don’t need me to remind you that in sport, men and women are treated a little differently.

There are people out there who will analyse the condition of a footballer’s knee with the conviction of a professional doctor. Yet mention a female’s mental health, as happened when Simone Biles pulled out of the Olympics this week, and things are very different.

You’re likely to hear phrases bandied about like, ‘couldn’t take the pressure’, ‘she needs to toughen up’ and ‘it’s all too much for her’.

There has been a wave of young female athletes — among them, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu — who have placed their mental health as a higher priority than their sports career.

When you think about it, prioritising health is something sportspeople have done for years — footballers won’t play with a leg injury. Stephen Fitzgerald retired at 24 last month after injuries got in the way. Rory McIlroy has taken time out of major events because of rib, neck or ankle injuries.

What is unusual this time round is the emphasis on rest, reflection and self-care — all stuff that is critical to future fortunes, yet somehow flies in the face of sport’s cornerstones — suffering, sacrifice, putting the win first.

The reaction to these women’s decisions not to play the game, both literal and metaphorical, hasn’t gone down well in some quarters. Professional provocateur/kettle-caller Piers Morgan wondered if mental health issues are a “go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport”.

“Athletes are now deemed more courageous, inspiring & heroic if they lose or quit than if they win or tough it out, which is ridiculous,” he posted on social media yesterday. “I blame Twitter’s virtue-signallers for fuelling this culture of celebrating weakness. The real world doesn’t think like that.”

Earlier this month, conservative commentator Clay Travis appeared to question Osaka’s struggles after she graced the covers of multiple magazines earlier this month.

“Since saying she’s too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches, Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue,” Travis tweeted.

Yet the discussion around mental health and elite sports was truly blown open this week when Simone Biles withdrew from the final individual all-round competition in Tokyo.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist will now be evaluated daily to see if she will participate in the event finals next week. Biles is one of this year’s ‘box office’ athletes and hopes were high that she would triumph at the games.

No doubt she had high hopes too. After all, she has been building up to this moment for five years.

Biles’ team haven’t elaborated on the details of her mental-health challenges, although commentators have made mention of ‘twisties’, a mental block, commonplace in gymnastics, whereby your brain and body are simply no longer in dialogue.

Gymnastics USA have released a statement: “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

They’ve got the role model thing right, for a start. It takes immense courage to walk away from the biggest moment of your career, and to put your mental health above a medal.

Biles, Osaka and Raducanu are changing the way we’ve long thought about sport, as this tough, gladiatorial, mercilessly gruelling pursuit that comes above all else, your head included.

But apart from that, Biles highlights just how far we have to go when it comes to the way we talk about mental health. You’ve long heard people say a variant of, “mental illness is no different to a broken leg, and you’d get a broken leg seen to”.

Well, now is the moment to put that overused cliché to good use. As with a broken leg, mental illness is not anyone’s fault, and needs to be treated like any other ailment.