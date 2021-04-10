| -3.4°C Dublin

Simon Coveney: merchant prince who wants to be king

The Foreign Affairs Minister is at the centre of controversy over mandatory hotel quarantine. Will it dent his long-term chances of becoming leader of his party? Kim Bielenberg reports

Simon Coveney pictured with his wife Ruth and their children Jessica, Annalise and Beth at their home in Carragaline, Co Cork in 2017. Photo by Frank Mc Grath Expand
Leo Varadkar with Simon Coveney during the 2020 general election Expand

Leo Varadkar with Simon Coveney during the 2020 general election

Kim Bielenberg

The Arabic news channel Al Jazeera recently carried a lengthy interview with Simon Coveney, and its website pondered the question: is Ireland the Celtic Tiger of diplomacy?

It gushingly branded Ireland one of Europe’s economic success stories. “Now, the Irish Government is looking to play a more prominent diplomatic role on the world stage,” the influential Qatar-based news outlet said.

