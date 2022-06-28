| 13°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Silicon Docks may be starting to buzz again but even the well-off tech workers struggle with finding housing

Nicola Anderson

Michael Joy on his Barge in the Docklands. Expand

Close

Michael Joy on his Barge in the Docklands.

Michael Joy on his Barge in the Docklands.

Michael Joy on his Barge in the Docklands.

An hour-long queue for the canteen of one of the largest tech companies in the Docklands a couple of weeks ago caused enough of a stir for the news to make it outside the building.

After months of speculation over whether the character of the area known as Silicon Docks could ever recover anything like its former buzz, it seemed that tentatively at least, it might.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy