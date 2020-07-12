| 14.9°C Dublin

Silence from politicians over the increase in abortions is as concerning as the rise itself

Patricia Casey

Change: Yes voters celebrate as the result of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment is declared at Dublin Castle on May 26, 2018. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES Expand

Abortion figures for Ireland were published less than two weeks ago. Shockingly, they showed that since the law was liberalised in Ireland in January 2019 there were 6,666 abortions carried out during the first year.

Additional data from the UK showed that a further 375 women travelled to Britain to obtain an abortion there. Thus more than 7,000 pre-born babies from Ireland lost their lives as a result of the current abortion laws. This amounts to one in 10 confirmed pregnancies ending through induced abortion. The statistics show that 98.2pc of those taking place in Ireland occurred before the twelfth week of pregnancy. This is similar to the figure for social abortion in Britain. Some 21 were listed as being carried out because of a risk to the life or health of the mother, while a further 100 took place because a medical condition was likely to lead to the death of the unborn baby. This presumably included most foetal anomalies, although specific information on the conditions was not provided.

There are several deeply worrying features about this data. The first is the enormous increase in abortions that have taken place since January 2019, when the law became operational. This is the first time in 18 years that the numbers increased as data relating to women travelling to Britain had shown a steady decline in past years, from a peak of more than 5,000 in 1999, down to 3,265 in 2018.