Abortion figures for Ireland were published less than two weeks ago. Shockingly, they showed that since the law was liberalised in Ireland in January 2019 there were 6,666 abortions carried out during the first year.

Additional data from the UK showed that a further 375 women travelled to Britain to obtain an abortion there. Thus more than 7,000 pre-born babies from Ireland lost their lives as a result of the current abortion laws. This amounts to one in 10 confirmed pregnancies ending through induced abortion. The statistics show that 98.2pc of those taking place in Ireland occurred before the twelfth week of pregnancy. This is similar to the figure for social abortion in Britain. Some 21 were listed as being carried out because of a risk to the life or health of the mother, while a further 100 took place because a medical condition was likely to lead to the death of the unborn baby. This presumably included most foetal anomalies, although specific information on the conditions was not provided.

There are several deeply worrying features about this data. The first is the enormous increase in abortions that have taken place since January 2019, when the law became operational. This is the first time in 18 years that the numbers increased as data relating to women travelling to Britain had shown a steady decline in past years, from a peak of more than 5,000 in 1999, down to 3,265 in 2018.

It was argued by abortion supporters that many women were taking the abortion pill illegally and that the true figure was not obtainable. It has been suggested in the Dáil that this would probably have accounted for approximately 1,000 more, while other sources place the figure at closer to 1,400 more.

Therefore, combining that figure with 2018 data suggests the numbers were around 5,600, a figure far short of the shocking 7,000 reported for 2019. This figure should, by any measure, be worthy of widespread news coverage, but the opposite was the case.

There was, of course, the predictable statement from a spokesperson for the Irish Family Planning Association that Ireland was going in the correct direction in providing this "healthcare" to women and that a future review will need to ensure further access to abortion, to ensure "nobody is left behind" in accessing abortion services. There was scant coverage otherwise.

The second striking feature about these figures is that they were forecast by the pro-life campaign ahead of the referendum. Pro-life campaigners said the proposed legislation would result in an increase in the numbers. High-profile medics on the pro-choice side pooh-poohed this idea and claimed the numbers would in fact decrease. Those who wanted to retain the Eighth Amendment were mocked and jeered and the charge of scaremongering was never out of earshot.

Predictably trotted out was the promise that abortion would now be "safe, legal and rare" although the logic on which this was based was obscure, to say the least.

But as we now see, the forecast was not scaremongering. Indeed we need only turn to our UK neighbours to see the steady increase in the annual abortion figures from 53,375 in 1969, the first full year of the Abortion Act (1967), to 175,542 in 2000, 189,574 in 2010 and 205,295 in 2018. The trend over time in this country will be fascinating, if not disturbing, to watch.

A third feature about the publication of these results is how little information it actually contains. Other than informing us that the two most densely populated cities, Dublin and Cork, led the way numerically, there was little else to throw light on the features of those obtaining abortions. This paucity contrasts with the UK reports which are data heavy. Yet knowing the age structure, the socio-economic grouping and the marital status of these women might assist in identifying vulnerable groups. These are serious lacunae that suggest the Department of Health is not actually interested in providing alternatives to abortion or in supporting vulnerable women who feel they have no option but to end the life of their unborn child.

Nobody in Government has commented on what support systems ought to be put in place so these figures do not rise. Or is the Health Minister content for the trend to continue inexorably on this destructive journey? Neither has the Health Minister answered questions put to him by Deputy Carol Nolan about this. Since no Government minister has expressed any concern that already, in Ireland's first year of legal abortion on demand, such a high proportion of pregnancies end in abortion, it suggests our Government views abortion overall as something good, that requires no further action, other than perhaps to liberalise it when the next review happens in 2022.

But those of us on the pro-life side ceaselessly remind the Government that each abortion ends a human life. It is a biological fact, recognised by embryologists, that human life begins at conception, and therefore abortion extinguishes that life. Behind each number is a life that will not reach its potential and a woman who felt she had no option but to take this tragic path. Are these facts not of concern or have our politicians and lobbyists become so callous they just don't care anymore?

Patricia Casey is consultant psychiatrist in the Mater Hospital and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at UCD