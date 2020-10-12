| 9.9°C Dublin

Sick pay is not an extravagance, it should be a fundamental right for all workers

Marie Sherlock

Rights: Ireland&rsquo;s lack of statutory sick pay is a weakness in the country&rsquo;s fight against the coronavirus. Photo: PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images Expand

It is now seven months since Covid-19 arrived in Ireland. If this crisis has taught us anything it's that we must value every worker in our country, especially in times of ill health. Yet the stark reality in Ireland is that workers do not have access to the basic right of paid sick leave.

Instead, employees are entirely dependent on the benevolence of their employer to pay them when they are ill. In the private sector, we understand only a minority currently choose to do so. Those worst affected tend to be on lower incomes and in certain essential sectors: for instance, Siptu's Big Start survey has shown that just 16pc of childcare workers have access to paid sick leave.

One thing must be made clear: paid sick leave is not an extravagance. Across the EU, 22 countries already have a statutory right to paid sick leave, as does the UK. Ireland is one of just five EU members that does not recognise this essential right. Instead, we have Illness Benefit, which a worker must wait six days before accessing, which freezes out those with less than two years' PRSI contributions, and which directly affects many young workers and those returning to work here from abroad.