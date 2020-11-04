Shining a light on extremists makes the US appear more broken than it truly is

| 3.6°C Dublin
When a country is experiencing high conflict, it begins to hallucinate. We start to believe manufactured narratives, which helps them come true. This is the unsettled state of our union on the eve of the election.If Joe Biden wins the election but President Donald Trump claims it was stolen, what percentage of Republicans say they would condone physical attacks against Biden’s supporters? In a survey in October, only 3pc of Republicans said violence would be justified. Three percent. That is still enough to create significant mayhem. But it remains a fringe element. Republicans overwhelmingly reject physical violence, according to the survey conducted by the nonpartisan organisation More in Common and the polling firm YouGov. But Democrats, asked to guess how Republicans would respond, predicted that 49pc of Republicans would justify physical attacks against Biden supporters in that scenario. Forty-nine percent. That’s enough to persuade some people not to go out to vote at all. Meanwhile, when Democrats were asked how they would respond to the reverse scenario, if Trump appears to win the election and Biden claims it was stolen, only 4pc said they would condone physical attacks. Just like Republicans, Democrats overwhelmingly reject the use of violence. Social norms have a profound influence on what we will – and will not – do in the days and weeks to come. So it’s reassuring to know that the vast majority of Americans still say they reject political violence.
But here again, Republicans guessed that 52pc of Democrats would, in fact, justify physical attacks against Trump supporters. That’s a 48-percentage-point chasm between reality and perception, almost identical to the Democrats’ perception gap. This is how fear becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. It leads to overreaction, which sparks revenge and, before you know it, people will support strongmen rulers who make them feel safe. This is a well-established pattern all over the world. “Polarisation takes on a life of its own,” says Dan Vallone, the US director for More in Common and a veteran of the war in Afghanistan. “It fuels its own logic. The more threatening you see the other side, the more you see indicators of the threat.” I’ve spent the past four years learning about our political conflict, talking to groups of people who rarely talk to one other. What I’ve realised is that both sides are motivated by fear. Some of that fear is based in fact. But a startling amount is based on myth. I’ve heard people describe their neighbors and fellow Americans in ways that reveal how little they understand them. Both sides do this, and it is heartbreaking. We’re watching the world out of different portals. Our windows have become warped and obscure. We are increasingly seeing a tiny, distorted slice of reality, dominated by extremists. Our vast, complicated country gets lost.
Online Editors