She screamed hysterically as her pet was mauled but the dangerous dog's owner had no shame or apology

Adrian Kennedy

Barking dog (stock image) Expand

I HAVE taken great pleasure from taking our two dogs, Sparky and Molly, for walks over the past few months. During lockdown, we would walk a two-kilometre circle around our house, but as restrictions eased we ventured farther.

We’ve been to Howth, Portmarnock, Skerries, Rush and Lusk in the past few weeks.

As an animal lover, you can imagine my shock when I heard of a dog being so viciously mauled last weekend that it died from its injuries.